NFL Veteran, Kyle Turley, and his marijuana brand, Revenant, continues expansion in Kansas City, Missouri

Sept. 22, 2023

KANSAS CITY, Mo. , Sept. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Revenant Holdings, a multi-state marijuana brand, is proceeding with the nationwide launch of their mission-driven brands in Kansas City, Missouri. This tour includes a sequence of meet-and-greet events at Kansas City Cannabis Company on September 30th and October 1st. BeLeaf Medical serves as Revenant's exclusive manufacturer and distributor in Missouri, and they will be introducing the 3-pack version of their popular Heaterz infused-prerolls, which were previously only available individually in this market.

Turley during his time playing for the KC Chiefs
Heaterz 3-pack
Founder Kyle Turley has been thrilled with Missouri's engagement with the Revenant brand in just a few short months and is excited for the Kansas City 3-pack launch. He stated, "It's no secret that cannabis saved my life, and to be able to bring quality cannabis products to Missouri consumers with great partners in BeLeaf and dispensary groups like Kansas City Cannabis makes our advocacy efforts that much more effective."

Fans and cannabis enthusiasts can experience Revenant's Heaterz infused pre-rolls, available in both singles and 3-packs. Additionally, they will have the opportunity to meet former NFL player Kyle Turley at the KCC dispensaries during the Revenant KC Tour, where they can take photos and get memorabilia signed.

Schedule for the Revenant KC Tour with Kyle Turley

  • Saturday, September 30, 2023
    • 12 pm to 2 pm - Kansas City Cannabis Company - 149 Crown Hill Road, Excelsior Springs, MO 64024
    • 3 pm5 pm – Kansas City Cannabis Company - 310 S Platte Clay Wy, Kearney, MO 64060
  • Sunday, October 1, 2023
    • 12 pm – 2 pm– Kansas City Cannabis Company - 9324 MO-7, Lake Lotawana, MO 64086
    • 3 pm to 5 pm – Kansas City Cannabis Company - 1713 NW Burdett Crossing, Blue Springs, MO 64015

To schedule a remote segment from the store or an interview with Kyle Turley while in Kansas City, please contact Tammy Puyear at [email protected] 

About Kansas City Cannabis Company

Kansas City Cannabis Company holds 4 retail dispensary licenses and has been a pioneer in Missouri's medical, and now adult-use market. They have a commitment to patients and veterans and have received accolades from the communities in which they serve.

For more information visit kccannabis.org

About Revenant Holdings

Revenant Holdings curates an impressive collection of leading cannabis brands to suit diverse consumer lifestyles, serving both seasoned cannabis connoisseurs and those venturing into the world of cannabis for the first time. Our mission is to provide humanity with an alternative to harmful pharmaceuticals and opioids with everyone's mental and physical well-being in mind.

Contact:

Chief Marketing Officer

Dom Bookman

Email: [email protected] 

SOURCE Revenant Holdings

