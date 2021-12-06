NFL Week 14 Filled With Home Favorites, But Road Teams Performing Particularly Well This Season Against The Spread, According to TheLines

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The NFL's Week 14 will feature a greater percentage of home favorites than any other week this season. But the NFL has not been particularly home friendly so far, according to TheLines.com, which tracks odds in the U.S. regulated sports betting market.

Eleven of this week's 14 games feature home favorites as of Monday, according to a consensus of that nation's largest legal online sportsbooks — including DraftKings, FanDuel, BetMGM, BetRivers, Caesars, and PointsBet. The New Orleans Saints (-6) over the hapless New York Jets, the Dallas Cowboys (-5) over the Washington Football Team, and the Seattle Seahawks (-7.5) over the struggling Houston Texans are the only games on this week's schedule that buck the home-heavy trend.

But 2021 has hardly been a schedule dominated by home teams. Through the season's first 13 weeks, home teams are 81-108-1 against the spread for a winning percentage of 42.6% which is down from nearly 49% in 2020. This year's home record against the spread is also well below the historic winning percentage, too. Home teams have gone 1,463-1,549-76 against the spread since the beginning of the 2010 season. In other words, home teams have covered 47.4% of all matchups during that span, which includes this year.

"The presumption might be that home favorites would have fared worse in 2020, when stadiums were largely empty, than in 2021. But that is not the case so far," said Brett Collson, lead analyst for TheLines.com. "Thirteen weeks of football is a relatively small sample, though, and a reversion to the mean would not be shocking. That might be something for bettors to consider with such a home-heavy slate this week."

The consensus point spreads for Week 14 games, as of Monday, Dec. 6:

Pittsburgh Steelers at Minnesota Vikings (-3); over/under 45

Baltimore Ravens at Cleveland Browns (-2); over/under 43

Jacksonville Jaguars at Tennessee Titans (-10.5); over/under 44

Las Vegas Raiders at Kansas City Chiefs (-9.5); over/under 52.5

New Orleans Saints (-6) at New York Jets; over/under 43.5

Dallas Cowboys (-5) at Washington Football Team; over/under 49

Atlanta Falcons at Carolina Panthers (-3); over/under 43.5

Seattle Seahawks (-7.5) at Houston Texans; over/under 43.5

Detroit Lions at Denver Broncos (-8); over/under 43.5

New York Giants at Los Angeles Chargers (-10.5); over/under 45.5

San Francisco 49ers at Cincinnati Bengals (-1.5); over/under 47.5

49ers at Cincinnati Bengals (-1.5); over/under 47.5 Buffalo Bills at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-3.5); over/under 53

Chicago Bears at Green Bay Packers (-12.5); over/under 44.5

Los Angeles Rams at Arizona Cardinals (-2.5); over/under 52

To access updated lines and a betting guide for every NFL team, visit www.thelines.com/betting/nfl. To access Week 14 odds, visit www.thelines.com/nfl-week-14-odds-2021/.

About the TheLines.com:

TheLines is a leading source for news, analysis, and research related to the market for regulated sports betting in the United States. Affiliated with the PlayUSA.com Network, TheLines.com provides original daily reporting and offers player advocacy tools related to the advancement of safe, licensed, and legal online sports betting. Based in Las Vegas, the PlayUSA Network is independently owned and operated, with no affiliations to any casino — commercial, tribal, online, or otherwise.

Contacts:

Zack Hall

Catena Media

775-338-0745

[email protected]

SOURCE TheLines.com