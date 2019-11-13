NFL Wide Receiver to Become Next Miami Grill® Franchisee in Orlando Market

ORLANDO, Fla., Nov. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On the heels of opening a corporate restaurant in the market, Kamar Aiken, current NFL free agent and former UCF football star, will become Miami Grill's next franchisee in the Orlando market.

Aiken, who emerged from UCF in 2011 undrafted and has gone on to an eight-year NFL career, plans to open multiple Miami Grills. Several sites are currently being considered.

"I'm very excited about this business opportunity," said Aiken, who has had playing stints with the Buffalo Bills, New England Patriots, Baltimore Ravens, Indianapolis Colts and Philadelphia Eagles. "I've been thinking about franchising for quite some time. As I thought about different options, I can tell you that Miami Grill ultimately checked all of the boxes. It was a no brainer."

"It was a pleasure taking Kamar through the qualification process and showing him first hand all of the support and guidance that we provide to our franchise partners," said Robert Haar, Vice President of Franchise Development.

For reference purposes, the following is a link to the company's Branches of Growth Guide -- https://bit.ly/35JY99R.

Aiken's "love affair" with Miami Grill (formerly Miami Subs) actually goes back to his childhood when his mother used to take him for grilled wings at the local restaurant by his home in Miami, Florida.

"I just remember how great the grilled wings were and the food, overall," he said. "I kind of lost touch with Miami Grill after leaving for college, but would visit when I was back in town. The taste was still consistent after all of those years. It was pretty amazing."

Shortly after opening his first Miami Grill, Aiken will follow suit at two other locations in the Orlando market to include one by his alma mater. He also wants to bring Miami Grill to the Atlanta market where he currently resides.

"As far as the restaurants in Orlando, it's all about giving back to the community," he offered. "I want to make a difference in providing jobs and assisting youth in any way I can."

Aiken also wants to integrate the Kamar Aiken Foundation into his restaurants. He created the foundation in 2012 to help foster children.

Miami Grill is aggressively seeking additional franchise partners in the Orlando market to support the growth that Aiken will be establishing.

"We are absolutely thrilled that Kamar is coming on board with us," said Evan Friedman, Executive Vice President. "That said, Kamar is really just the tip of the iceberg. We want to add a number of locations in that area to expand our footprint."

People interested in a franchise can reach out to Haar via e-mail (rhaar@miamigrillcorp.com) and/or phone (954-973-0350).

