NFLPA Provides WHOOP to All Active NFL Players

BOSTON and WASHINGTON, Aug. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- WHOOP , the human performance company, and the National Football League Players Association (NFLPA) are furthering their groundbreaking partnership that made WHOOP the Officially Licensed Recovery Wearable of the NFLPA. Following recent efforts by WHOOP to support a healthy return to sports for organizations ranging from the PGA and LPGA Tours to the Premier Lacrosse League and the University of Tennessee, the NFLPA is providing WHOOP Straps 3.0 to all active NFL players.

"Providing our players with WHOOP and its holistic monitoring technology as they return to work is in furtherance of the NFLPA's mission to optimize players' health, wellness and performance," said Steve Scebelo, Interim President, NFL Players Inc.

Players have full ownership over their data and the power to track their own health with strain, recovery, and sleep through key metrics like resting heart rate, heart rate variability, respiratory rate, and sleep staging.

"I've had my WHOOP for months and I love it," said Patrick Mahomes, Super Bowl MVP. "Heading into the 2020 season and with everything going on in the world, WHOOP has helped me understand my own training and health in a new way. WHOOP can support the entire league's efforts in getting back to work – we want to play and do so safely."

WHOOP will offer advanced onboarding and educational training to help players understand their physiological data as well as what changes from personalized biometric baselines may mean as it relates to increased stress or illness.

"WHOOP is proud to support the NFLPA and its players in getting back to work this season," said Will Ahmed, WHOOP Founder & CEO. "It has never been more important for professional athletes to monitor their own bodies and take control of their health."

WHOOP is the only consumer wearable with a third-party validated respiratory rate tracker that meets gold standard measurements per a study published in the Journal of Clinical Sleep Medicine. Beyond performance and recovery, WHOOP has also been working with researchers from leading health organizations and universities to investigate COVID-19 symptoms, treatment, mitigation, and population health management. WHOOP recently released new research - which is under peer review - into the relationship between respiratory rate and COVID-19 which analyzed the potential for wearable technology to provide early warning signs of potential COVID-19 infections.

About WHOOP

WHOOP, the human performance company, provides a membership for 24/7 coaching to improve performance. The WHOOP membership comes with hardware (the new Whoop Strap 3.0), a coaching platform designed to optimize behavior, and a community of high performers. WHOOP members range from professional athletes and Fortune 500 CEOs to fitness enthusiasts and endurance competitors to executives and military personnel. Studies show WHOOP can increase sleep, prevent burnout, and improve performance. WHOOP is based in Boston and was founded in 2012. Visit WHOOP.com for the latest brand news and connect with WHOOP on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube.

The products and services of WHOOP are not medical devices, are not intended to diagnose COVID-19, the flu or any other disease, and should not be used as a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis or treatment. All content available through the products and services of WHOOP is for general informational purposes only.

About NFLPA

The National Football League Players Association is the union for professional football players in the National Football League. Established in 1956, the NFLPA has a long history of assuring proper recognition and representation of players' interests. The NFLPA has shown that it will do whatever is necessary to assure that the rights of players are protected—including ceasing to be a union, if necessary, as it did in 1989. In 1993, the NFLPA again was officially recognized as the union representing the players and negotiated a landmark Collective Bargaining Agreement with the NFL. The current CBA will govern the sport through the 2030 NFL season.

About NFL Players Inc.

NFL Players Inc., the licensing and marketing arm of the NFLPA, connects businesses to the power of NFL players. NFL Players Inc. creates customized business solutions for partners, through licensing, marketing strategy and player activations. For more information, please visit nflpa.com/players.

Media Contact:

Ross Fenton, Jack Taylor Public Relations

Phone: 415.722.3489

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE WHOOP; NFLPA

Related Links

https://www.whoop.com

