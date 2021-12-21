NFL's Saquon Barkley and Roc Nation Teamed Up for a Turkey Giveaway

BRONX, N.Y., Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Last month, Saquon Barkley quietly hosted a pop up at local healthcare staple, Southern Medical Suites , with the goal of feeding the needy in New York City's legendary Bronx community. The event successfully gave away more than 500 Thanksgiving Turkeys with complimentary food bags containing the ingredients for a Turkey dinner with all the holiday fixins. A line stretched around the block too. In total, Barkley's organization and its partners gifted more than 7,500 lbs of Turkey to families in New York City. Turkeys were provided by Jay Z's management company Roc Nation with funds donated by the Michael Ann and Saquon Barkley Hope Foundation .

Saquon Barkley posts up in front of Southern Medical Suites for a Turkey Giveaway to feed 500+ families in the Bronx. Saquon Barkley even gave one lucky fan a pair of his signature shoes from NIKE.

Roc Nation Sports Tweets About the Turkey Giveaway

For football fans, it was a chance to meet one of their own who's humble origins and explosive career have been like a new spin on the old "American dream." Saquon also blessed one lucky fan with a pair of his own limited edition NIKE Air Trainer 3 sneakers in addition to signing footballs and jerseys for those who wanted autographs from the young NFL star. Distributed food bags included mashed potatoes and gravy, yams, cranberry sauce, biscuits and more. With help from local philanthropists Michael Andreyev and Eugene Fishman the event was hosted at Southern Medical Suites, a local vestige of affordable healthcare for South Bronx residents. Andreyev and Fishman canvassed the neighborhood to get the word out and dedicated their entire staff to the event. They also orchestrated the efforts of more than a dozen volunteers for the day.

"It felt incredible to feed people and see so many smiles on the faces of those we serve here in the South Bronx. To give back is always a blessing, but to do it with the help of Saquon and the other big-hearted volunteers is almost as nourishing to us as the food is for those in need around the holiday."

- Michael Andreyev, Founder of Southern Medical Suites

PHOTOS/VIDEO FROM THE TURKEY GIVE AWAY

Credit: Southern Medical Suites

In addition to support from the New York City Police Department many local heroes in the community participated. Among them were Saquon's aunt, Saquona and movie director Frank Calo who worked on urban cinematic hit 'The Cookout.'

"It was such a great pleasure I had spending time with Saquon Barkley and old friends of mine from the Bronx, together as their own community, with Turkeys for the holiday."



- Frank Calo

