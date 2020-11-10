NFL's Week 10 Brings Competitive Slate of Games, According to TheLines

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The NFL's Week 10 schedule promises one the most competitive slates of games so far this season, just as divisional races heat up, according to TheLines.com, which tracks odds in the U.S. regulated sports betting markets.

According to a consensus of that nation's largest legal online sportsbooks — including FanDuel, DraftKings, PointsBet, PlaySugarHouse, and BetMGM — this week features only one double-digit favorite and eight games with point spreads of four points or less. Oddsmakers place the Green Bay Packers as a 14-point favorite over the Jacksonville Jaguars, making the Packers the week's biggest favorite. But the Packers are an outlier in Week 10.

A bevy of showdowns present much tighter spreads. The Tennessee Titans are just 2-point favorites over their divisional rival Indianapolis Colts. The Los Angeles Rams are just 1.5-point favorites over the Seattle Seahawks in an NFC West showdown. And the Minnesota Vikings are just 2.5-point favorites over the Chicago Bears as both NFC Central teams try to remain in the playoff race.

"With so many tight point spreads and the importance of the games rising as the playoff races ramp up, this will be an intriguing week for bettors," said Brett Collson, lead analyst for TheLines.com. "This week offers a great recipe for sportsbooks."

The consensus point spreads for Week 10 games, as of Tuesday, Nov. 10:

Indianapolis Colts at Tennessee Titans (-2); over/under 48.5

Washington at Detroit Lions (-4); over/under 46.5

Philadelphia Eagles (-3) at New York Giants; over/under 44

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-6) at Carolina Panthers; over/under 50.5

Houston Texans at Cleveland Browns (-3.5); over/under 53

Denver Broncos at Las Vegas Raiders (-5); over/under 52

Los Angeles Chargers at Miami Dolphins (-2.5); over/under 48

Buffalo Bills at Arizona Cardinals (-2); over/under 56

Cincinnati Bengals at Pittsburgh Steelers (-7.5); over/under 46.5

Seattle Seahawks at Los Angeles Rams (-1.5); over/under 55.5

San Francisco 49ers at New Orleans Saints (-9.5); over/under 50

Minnesota Vikings (-2.5) at Chicago Bears; over/under 44.5

To access the updated futures lines for every NFL team, and for more analysis, visit TheLines.com/odds/super-bowl. To access Week 10 odds, visit www.thelines.com/nfl-week-10-lines-2020.

