NFL's Week 10 Features Six Big Favorites

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The NFL's Week 10 schedule serves up a heavy dose of heavy favorites with six games with point spreads of 9 points or more. But on the heels of a wild Week 9 that included the Jacksonville Jaguars' shocking upset of the Buffalo Bills, bettors received a reminder that there is no such thing as a sure thing in the NFL, according to TheLines.com, which tracks odds in the U.S. regulated sports betting market.

A consensus of the nation's largest legal online sportsbooks — including FanDuel, DraftKings, BetMGM, PointsBet, PlaySugarHouse, and Unibet — also places six games on this week's schedule with relatively tight spreads of 3.5 points or less on this week's schedule. Oddly, only two games feature spreads between 3.5 and 9 points.

The Jaguars were 16-point underdogs on Sunday before beating the Bills, showing how difficult the NFL can be to gauge from week to week. That is especially true midseason when injuries and other forms of attrition can have a dramatic effect on a team. For instance, the Green Bay Packers stand today as 5.5-point home favorites over the Seattle Seahawks, despite the Packers struggles on Sunday. But Aaron Rodgers and Russell Wilson could return for the game, and the return of either franchise quarterback could move the line significantly in either direction.

"The NFL is a league built on parity, and an injury here or a return there always has the potential to affect a game's result," said Brett Collson, lead analyst for TheLines.com. "The Jaguars are proof that no bettor should take any outcome for granted."

The consensus point spreads for Week 10 games, as of Monday, Nov. 8:

Baltimore Ravens (-7.5) at Miami Dolphins; over/under 47.5

Atlanta Falcons at Dallas Cowboys (-9); over/under 52

New Orleans Saints at Tennessee Titans (-2.5); over/under 44.5

Jacksonville Jaguars at Indianapolis Colts (-10.5); over/under 47.5

Cleveland Browns at New England Patriots (-2.5); over/under 45.5

at New England Patriots (-2.5); over/under 45.5 Buffalo Bills (-13) at New York Jets; over/under 48

Detroit Lions at Pittsburgh Steelers (-9); over/under 44

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-9.5) at Washington Football Team; over/under 51.5

Carolina Panthers at Arizona Cardinals (-10); over/under 45.5

Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Chargers (-2.5); over/under 52

Philadelphia Eagles at Denver Broncos (-2.5); over/under 45

Seattle Seahawks at Green Bay Packers (-5.5); over/under 49.5

Kansas City Chiefs (-2.5) at Las Vegas Raiders; over/under 52.5

Los Angeles Rams (-3.5) at San Francisco 49ers; over/under 49.5

To access updated lines and a betting guide for every NFL team, visit www.thelines.com/betting/nfl. To access Week 10 odds, visit www.thelines.com/nfl-week-10-odds-2021/.

About the TheLines.com:

TheLines is a leading source for news, analysis, and research related to the market for regulated sports betting in the United States. Affiliated with the PlayUSA.com Network, TheLines.com provides original daily reporting and offers player advocacy tools related to the advancement of safe, licensed, and legal online sports betting. Based in Las Vegas, the PlayUSA Network is independently owned and operated, with no affiliations to any casino — commercial, tribal, online, or otherwise.

Contact: Zack Hall, Catena Media, 775-338-0745, [email protected]

SOURCE TheLines.com