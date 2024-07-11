NFP Forms Partnership with Irish Racing Cyclist Kelly Murphy

Murphy, who becomes just the second sportsperson in the UK and Ireland to partner with NFP, will benefit from NFP's support as she pursues Olympic success

DUBLIN, July 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NFP, an Aon company and a leading international insurance brokerage and consulting firm, today announced a partnership with Kelly Murphy, an Irish racing cyclist and current Irish team and individual pursuit record holder. Murphy will be participating in the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris as part of Ireland's Women's Team Pursuit unit.

NFP's partnership with Murphy is one of several NFP maintains with various athletes and organizations in North America, the UK and Ireland that align with the company's shared values and business goals. This is NFP's second partnership in the world of cycling.

"Kelly is an immensely talented athlete, and we jumped at the chance to partner with her," said Matt Pawley, president of NFP in Europe. "Her drive is second to none, and we're incredibly grateful for the opportunity to support her on the road to achieving her potential in Paris this summer."

Currently, Kelly is based in the UK but must frequently travel between Ireland and Spain to access the facilities she needs to properly train for competitions and events. NFP's support will help open doors for her to access professional training venues in the UK to aid her preparation for the 2024 Olympic Games.

"With this being the first Olympics that Ireland has qualified for in team pursuit, history really is in the making," said Murphy. "Both Team Ireland Cycling and I have sky-high aspirations for the Games, and NFP's support will be invaluable in helping make them a reality."

