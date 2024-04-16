NFP Introduces a Sports Card and Memorabilia Insurance Program for the Canadian Marketplace, Expanding Its Personal Risk Offerings

Coverage program helps to fill gaps in homeowners policies, which provide limited or no protection for high-value sports cards and memorabilia.

TORONTO, April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NFP, a leading property and casualty broker, benefits consultant, wealth manager and retirement plan advisor, today announced that it now offers a sports card and memorabilia program through a partnership with Berkley Asset Protection. With the offering, NFP's Personal Risk clients in Canada can access coverage for high-value sports cards and other memorabilia often not covered by homeowners protection policies. Berkley Asset Protection delivers a portfolio of specialized insurance products and services that insure high-value assets.

"NFP's team of personal risk experts can now provide Canadian card enthusiasts with the coverage they need from the moment they make a significant card purchase," said Greg Dunn, managing director, Personal Risk, NFP in Canada. "We're excited about the offering and educating collectors about potential coverage gaps, as well as the partnership with Berkley, a leading provider of specialized insurance solutions for high-value personal assets."

Valuable items such as sports cards may have limited or no coverage under a homeowners policy. This new program includes features that will meet a variety of needs for collectors, including automatic coverage of new items and transit coverage, complementing NFP's Canadian portfolio of personal risk offerings tailored for individual protection.

"We're looking forward to working with the NFP team and continuing our legacy of partnerships with established risk management professionals," said Olivia Cinqmars-Viau, AVP, fine art underwriting manager, Berkley Asset Protection. "NFP's individualized and tailored approach on this unique insurance solution for collectors of sports cards and memorabilia ensures this emerging collector class has the necessary protection in place to safeguard its high-value assets."

"Memorabilia like sports cards are often viewed as sentimental in value, but any collector will tell you that it's much more than that," said Steve Menzie, president and owner of the Sport Card & Memorabilia Expo, Canada's largest and longest-running sports collectables show. "We're glad to see this partnership form and to help collectors better protect their cards and collectibles."

Members of NFP's Personal Risk team will be at the Sport Card & Memorabilia Expo, April 25 – 28 in Toronto, to further introduce the offering.

