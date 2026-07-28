NFP Welcomes Fran Chamberlain, SVP, Property and Casualty, Northeast Region for Risk Capital

With over two decades of P&C insurance experience, Chamberlain will manage multiple, highly complex client accounts and enhance operations across the region

NEW YORK, July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NFP, an Aon company and leading property and casualty (P&C) broker and benefits consultant, today announced the addition of Fran Chamberlain as senior vice president, Risk Capital. Chamberlain will cultivate and manage relationships with new and existing clients and lead operational and strategic initiatives for upstate New York. Based in Albany, New York, she will report to Paul Costantino, regional managing director, P&C.

"I'm thrilled to welcome Fran to our P&C team in the Northeast," said Costantino. "NFP prides itself on the highest level of client service, which we maintain through a constantly evolving and complex risk environment. With her extensive P&C insurance background leading multi-functional teams, client service and carrier relations, Fran will be instrumental in continuing to strengthen our success in upstate New York."

Throughout her career, Chamberlain has successfully built and led high-performing teams that have strengthened service delivery and optimization. Most recently, she worked as senior manager of training and development at Acrisure, overseeing employee development and operations for her region. Prior to this, Chamberlain served CLG Insurance in the Albany area for nearly twenty years in several roles. She has earned both the Certified Insurance Service Representative and Certified Insurance Counselor professional designations through The National Alliance for Insurance Education & Research, reflecting her commitment to excellence in the insurance industry.

"I'm excited to join NFP and help grow our P&C business across the Northeast region," said Chamberlain. "Employers of all sizes are facing more complex risks than ever before and need a strong partner with extensive insurance industry expertise. With NFP's depth of resources and excellent reputation in the market, I'm looking forward to facilitating our forward momentum and delivering high-quality service to our clients across the Northeast."

About NFP

NFP, an Aon company, helps companies and individuals address today's most significant Risk Capital and Human Capital challenges.

With colleagues across the U.S., Canada, UK and Ireland, and global capabilities enhanced by the Aon advantage, NFP serves a diversity of clients, industries and communities. Our collaborative team provides specialized expertise and customized solutions, including property and casualty insurance, employee benefits, life insurance, executive benefits, wealth management and retirement plan advisory.

For more information, visit nfp.com.

Josh Wozman ([email protected])

SOURCE NFP Corp.