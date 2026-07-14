NFP Acquires Total Benefits Advisors, Expanding Presence in Northeast Ohio

Cleveland-based firm strengthens NFP's employee benefit solutions and retirement services

NEW YORK, July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NFP, an Aon company and leading property and casualty (P&C) broker and benefits consultant, today announced the acquisition of Total Benefits Advisors, a Cleveland, Ohio-based advisory firm specializing in retirement services and employee benefits solutions for business owners and wealth management services for high-net-worth individuals.

Mark Breen, advisor and owner of Total Benefits Advisors, will join NFP as vice president, reporting to Steve Jans, Wealth Management national practice leader.

"We're excited to welcome Mark and the Total Benefits Advisors team to NFP as we grow our presence in the greater Cleveland market," said Jans. "Total Benefits Advisors has built a strong reputation for delivering integrated benefits and wealth management solutions. By combining their local expertise with NFP's resources, we're well positioned to deliver even greater value to clients in the region."

Since 2009, Total Benefits Advisors has helped employers and individuals in the Cleveland area with integrated wealth management, retirement services and employee benefits solutions. By prioritizing direct and trusted relationships, the firm continues to help clients achieve their personal and professional financial goals.

"We're thrilled to join NFP and a team that shares our client-first mindset and commitment to personalized service," said Breen. "Our cultures are strongly aligned, and this combination allows us to maintain the relationships our clients value while enhancing what we can deliver, backed by NFP's national platform, specialized expertise and expanded resources."

About NFP

NFP, an Aon company, helps companies and individuals address today's most significant Risk Capital and Human Capital challenges.

With colleagues across the U.S., Canada, UK and Ireland, and global capabilities enhanced by the Aon advantage, NFP serves a diversity of clients, industries and communities. Our collaborative team provides specialized expertise and customized solutions, including property and casualty insurance, employee benefits, life insurance, executive benefits, wealth management and retirement plan advisory.

For more information, visit nfp.com.

SOURCE NFP Corp.