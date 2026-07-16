New NFP Data Finds Workers Trust Employer-Provided Financial Advisors, But Most Still Aren't Ready for Retirement

With retirement confidence low and savings off track, new data highlights the need for employers to bridge the gap between trust and action

NEW YORK, July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NFP, an Aon company and leading property and casualty broker and benefits consultant, today released its 2026 U.S. Retirement Trend Report, which found that 89% of employees trust employer-provided financial advisors, yet 69% are unsure they can retire comfortably. American workers largely trust the financial advisors offered by their employers, but this trust isn't translating into retirement readiness.

The disconnect points to a broader challenge: engagement, not trust, is the main barrier. Employees value financial guidance, but many are not taking action as rising costs and financial pressures put retirement goals further out of reach.

When employees do engage, the impact is clear. Notably, 62% say one-on-one meetings with financial professionals are a helpful retirement-planning resource and are consistently rated more helpful than other available resources, and 84% would consider working with an advisor if given the opportunity, highlighting a significant gap between interest and participation.

Despite their interest, several factors are holding employees back. Employees' perception that they don't have or make enough money to invest (24%) remains the primary constraint. Others question the value of engaging with an advisor (24%), worry they will incur fees (20%) or are unsure how financial professionals can help them (19%).

"Employer-provided financial advisors play a central role in how American workers approach retirement planning," said Jessica Espinoza, national practice leader, Retirement Advisory, NFP. "One-on-one guidance is especially effective in helping employees navigate complex decisions, build confidence and turn intention into action, but too many employees aren't taking the necessary first step."

Mounting Financial Pressures Strain Retirement Accounts

According to the report, financial stress continues to intensify amid rising costs and job security concerns, contributing to stalled retirement progress for many workers. The share of employees off track for retirement has climbed from 68% in 2025 to 72% in 2026.

This pressure is reflected in shifting expectations. Particularly, 41% of employees aged 55 or older now expect Social Security to be their primary source of retirement income. At the same time, 46% of all respondents say they are deprioritizing or unable to save for retirement as expenses like housing, car payments and healthcare take precedence over long-term retirement planning.

"When employees feel confident in decisions that impact their long-term financial stability, it can improve focus, engagement and overall wellbeing," said Stephen Jans, national practice leader, Wealth Management, NFP. "Helping employees make financial decisions that are realistic, informed and achievable leads to better outcomes for individuals, their employers and the communities they serve."

Where Employers Can Move the Needle

Awareness and understanding of employer-sponsored resources are declining, with just 42% of employees aware of available services and 34% knowing how to use them, down from 55% and 44% last year. This represents a meaningful opportunity for employers to provide clearer guidance, helping employees define realistic goals and understand how to achieve them.

Barriers extend beyond awareness. Employees frequently lack clarity about the non-401(k) retirement benefits available through their employer, with 25% on average unsure whether a specific offering was available, pointing to a broader literacy challenge that underscores the value of direct, one-on-one financial guidance.

"Even when resources are available, limited awareness and understanding are leading to inconsistent engagement, leaving many employees without the support needed to make meaningful progress," said Espinoza.

Building Toward Better Outcomes

The findings point to a clear opportunity: when employees understand available resources and connect with personalized financial guidance, participation increases.

"What we see consistently is that employees who engage with a financial professional, even once, make more confident decisions going forward," said Jans. "That first conversation often changes how employees approach their financial future."

The report calls on plan sponsors to move beyond offering retirement benefits to actively encourage use by increasing awareness, making personalized guidance more readily available and reducing friction in connecting employees with financial advisors.

"The path to better retirement outcomes already exists inside most organizations; it just needs a clearer on-ramp," said Espinoza. "When employees know who to talk to and how this conversation can help, a better financial future becomes more achievable."

About the 2026 NFP U.S. Retirement Trend Report

The 2026 NFP U.S. Retirement Trend Report explores retirement preparedness across the American workforce, analyzing confidence levels, savings behaviors and the pivotal role of employer support and financial education. The findings are based on a survey of 1,000 U.S. working adults aged 18 and older involved in financial planning decisions for their household. Participants represented a mix of full-time, part-time and contract workers, with broad representation across age, gender, income, geography, employer size and employer type.

About NFP

NFP, an Aon company, helps companies and individuals address today's most significant Risk Capital and Human Capital challenges.

With colleagues across the U.S., Canada, UK and Ireland, and global capabilities enhanced by the Aon advantage, NFP serves a diversity of clients, industries and communities. Our collaborative team provides specialized expertise and customized solutions, including property and casualty insurance, employee benefits, life insurance, executive benefits, wealth management and retirement plan advisory.

For more information, visit nfp.com.

SOURCE NFP Corp.