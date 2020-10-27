NFPA 70E 2021: New Updates to the Electrical Workplace Safety Standards

CLEVELAND, Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SEAM Group will be holding a free webinar online on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 discussing the new updates to the 2021 NFPA 70E Electrical Workplace Safety Standards.

Each year thousands of workers are injured by electrical hazards. Many of these incidents could have been prevented through compliance with the latest safety codes and standards. As a resource, the NFPA 70E®, Standard for Electrical Safety in the Workplace®, has been helping companies and employees reduce exposure to risks and reduce occupational injuries and fatalities. It was created to meet the needs of the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) and is entirely consistent with the NEC and other applicable publications.

Like many industries, the electrical industry is always changing. And, you need to stay current on the information that prepares you for the challenges of the modern electrical workplace. The 2021 Edition of NFPA 70E has extensive changes and updates which we will be discussing in our upcoming webinar on November 10, 2020.

Stay up to date and learn how to keep your workers safe. Join us for this webinar as we focus on the requirements prioritizing hazard elimination, and PPE changes, circuit breaker safety, training, and battery system safety. Register today and learn as we:

Identify the important changes that were made to the NFPA 70E 2021

Define why these NFPA 70E 2021 changes were made

Create an action plan that you can take back to work to begin the process of implementing these changes

Discuss the gaps you may have in your Electrical Safety Program and what to do about it.

SEAM Group offers comprehensive services include consulting and training, inspection and assessment of energized assets, and asset installation and repair. All of our services are supported by certified professionals and powered by our ViewPoint platform for real-time visibility to asset status and program performance. With offices in North America, Europe, and Asia, we can help organizations across the globe identify gaps in asset management and implement solutions for long-term safety and performance outcomes.

Register for the webinar on our website https://www.seamgroup.com/webinars

Contact info:

Jennifer Esparza

SEAM Group

21111 Chagrin Blvd #100, Beachwood, Ohio 44122

(t) +1.866.772.6770 | [email protected]

SOURCE SEAM Group

Related Links

https://www.seamgroup.com/

