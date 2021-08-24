NFT Collectibles Creator CLIKBO LABS, To License Bomb Squad™ Art By David Krovblit, In Support Of People Against Violence Org.

First ever NFT collectibles license, will allow retail audiences to interact with BOMB SQUAD™ collectibles, NFT DROPS, and an Ethereum token to be minted with a smart contract, planned for this year.

TORONTO, MONTREAL and LOS ANGELES, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Following its plan to license NFT art for its multi-platform accessories, CLIKBO LABS has signed with California based NFT artist David Krovblit to create an NFT and retail experience BOMB SQUAD™ in support of People Against Violence Org. "BOMB SQUAD™ NFT collectibles will be available to everyone, through our Personal Carrier™ size convenience containers. Designed to carry cosmetics, small electronics, pharmaceuticals, snacks, personal care items, tobacco, and cannabis, the UTILITY+FASHION containers are odour resistant, food grade, and crush-proof, available in convenience stores, specialty retailers, and dispensaries across North America." explains Noah Shopsowitz CEO Founder, CLIKBO LABS.