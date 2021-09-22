NFT Collection of Kobe Bryant, LeBron James, Shaquille O'Neal "Before They Were Pros" Only Available on the Binance NFT Marketplace

SINGAPORE, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Binance NFT Marketplace exclusively launches "Before They Were Pros" NFT collection (BTWP) , a unique sports NFT collection series by Total Digital Group (TDG) with the licensing holder MediaMineLLC, on September 28, 2021.

The BTWP sports NFT series features legendary professional athletes before they became stars and household names. Each NFT features a unique "time capsule" video and represents a flashback of these fantastic athletes during their high school days. Each NFT is a unique combination of interviews and action footage of the stars, curated and presented in a short 20+ second video clip.

This is the launch of BTWP Series One and will be featuring Kobe Bryant, LeBron James, and Shaquille O'Neal. The collection will contain the following content:

Curated Video Footage; short 20+ sec clips of Kobe Bryant , Shaquille O'Neal and Lebron James from before their NBA careers. Video Action & Interviews (Voice)

, and from before their NBA careers. Video Action & Interviews (Voice) Quantity: 3 NFTs, one per athlete (each one unique)

Each NFT will be unique and One NFT only (single drops)

NFT includes the actual Footage rights (first time)

Helen Hai, Head of Binance NFT, commented: "Binance NFT Marketplace users can enjoy the unforgettable high school basketball moments of Kobe Bryant, LeBron James, Shaquille O'Neal. It will be like owning a piece of basketball history for the NFT owners."

Each NFT from the BTWP series will be 100% unique and one of a kind. Also, as a world first, the rights of the video footage will be sold and the footage provided as part of the NFT, creating a scarce phygital (physical & digital) asset for the fans.

About Binance NFT Marketplace

Binance NFT Marketplace is an open exchange for artists, creators, crypto enthusiasts and NFT collectors with the best liquidity and lowest fees. Consisting of premium and regular marketplaces, Binance NFT offers valuable collectibles and easily accessible trading markets for all users. More information is available at nft.binance.com

SOURCE Binance NFT Marketplace

Related Links

https://nft.binance.com/

