NFT Community Leaders Tripsters to Speak on Groundbreaking Platform at Miami NFT Week

Most Innovative NFT Team of the Year to Showcase First Ever Communicative NFT Line

MIAMI, March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Trailblazing NFT entrepreneurs, Tripsters, are set to take center stage at Miami NFT Week. Tripsters Co-Founder, Jayson Winer and the company's 5MEODMT alongside CSO Oskar Kowalski, Founder of the Global Incubator, will speak at the exclusive "Take the NFT Trip" 10:45 am panel on Friday, April 1, 2022 .

The Miami-based company that is helping build the planet's strongest network system in the NFT community will be the spotlight at Miami NFT Week, alongside business world titans Mark Cuban, Angela Antony, Grant Cardone, as well as Miami Mayor Francis Suarez.

Meet The Tripsters NFT

Rocking the core of the future of marketing in collectibles, Tripsters is taking remarkable steps to tap into the field which has exploded over the last 6 months with NFT sales volume hitting over $25 billion. With a platform unlike other NFTs, the utility based Tripsters conjoins off established NFTs and combines with them to create entirely new entities and a third unique token. It additionally provides an unprecedented way to market NFTs that isn't dependent on celebrity ownership or endorsement.

To start, the company is taking a groundbreaking approach with the famous Bored Ape Yacht Club collection with its first compatible NFT line to launch the project. They will start with an established customer base of the token owners, which totals 10,000 in the case of the Bored Ape Yacht Club collection. Tripsters will next up be compatible with other NFT collections in the future so the possibilities for expanding this market are limitless.

With over 84k organic followers on Twitter in roughly a month of going live, the platform is one of the most talked about pre-mint NFT launches ever seen.

For more information on Tripsters and the Bored Apes Giveaway they are hosting, as well as the panel at Miami NFT Week, please visit @Tripsters on Twitter and/or https://www.tripsters.io/

Call for interview opportunities

Glo Creative PR

Michael Glovaski

917-213-4473

[email protected]

SOURCE Tripsters