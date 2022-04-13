NFT EXPEDITION TOKENS FOR WIND-POWERED ARCTIC JOURNEY TO DROP Tweet this

Though the exact route of the trip will depend on currents, weather and winds, the Linden will plan to anchor at "Bjørnøya," a pristine and solitary island at 74 degrees North, before continuing on to the coastline of Southern Spitsbergen. The explorers, including a world-class ski guide and an active duty JSCO Special Forces soldier, will deploy inflatables to approach glaciated fjords, wind-scoured mountains, and thawing permafrost. Along the way the group will also investigate abandoned whaling stations, seal rookeries, and the ruins of Soviet-era coal mines to create a record of how this thawing land – once a tropical home to dinosaurs – reacts in real-time to climate change.

The carbon footprint of the expedition will be offset by Aerial, an official partner for the expedition. Clothing is provided by high-end Colorado-based purveyor VOORMI, while Buck Knives will ensure crew members will each have a sharp blade handy.

The Svalbard expedition marks the first journey in a series of Expedition Token projects, as creators embark on human-powered journeys to bear witness to – and make a record of – at risk-ecosystems across the planet. The tokens associated with the journeys will continue to create utility and value for collectors as future projects unfold.

About Expedition Token

Expedition Token is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) that partners with elite expedition teams built out of frontline scientists, artists, and seasoned adventurers. https://expeditiontoken.com/

SOURCE Expedition Token