NFT Gaming Leader Gif.games Announces Anshit Bhardwaj as CEO

SAN JOSÉ, Costa Rica, Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NFT gaming company Gif.games has announced Anshit Bhardwaj as its new CEO. The Gif.games co-founder will lead the company forward as it starts to cement itself as a pioneer and leader in the NFT gaming industry. Mr. Bhardwaj has been leading the development team impressively, and successfully helped launch the Tezotopia NFT Marketplace on Aug. 9, 2021.

Leading by Example

Anshit Bhardwaj has proven himself to be a capable leader, forward-thinking and level-headed. He responds to community needs efficiently and on a timely basis, continuing to grow and develop the community around the amazing product he and his team are delivering.

Working together with Creative Director Joab Garza, Bhardwaj has proven to be an excellent counterpart to Garza, providing an accurate roadmap and deliverables that the Tezos community has never seen, such as Yield Farming NFTs that are due to activate on Sept. 10, 2021.

Tezotopia Launch Success

Gif.games launched its digital cross-world game and NFT Marketplace Tezotopia on August 9, selling out all items in a lightning-fast 20 minutes and raising $76,514 in the process. This launch success comes just before Gif.games was accepted into the Blockchain Gaming Alliance as a silver member. Gif.games will launch an IDO for its $GIF governance token with partner and decentralized launchpad Rocket Launchpad, on Tezos on Aug. 28, 2021.

About Gif.games

Gif.games is a pioneer for merging NFTs and dApps by creating fun, interactive worlds for users to collect, earn, and build new virtual worlds. Gif.games will be powered by the $GIF governance token and is the creator of NFT Marketplace Tezotopia and gaming cryptocurrency Unobtanium. (UNO).

