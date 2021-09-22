NFT Ice Hockey Tokens: A Large-scale Project Called KHL.Cards Launches On The Binance NFT Marketplace

MOSCOW, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Block-chain.com holding, the creators of the KHL.cards NFT project operating under the license from the Kontinental Hockey League, is issuing NFT hockey cards exclusively on the Binance NFT marketplace, the NFT marketplace of the world's leading blockchain ecosystem and cryptocurrency infrastructure provider Binance.

KHL.cards Launches on the Binance NFT Marketplace

Users of the Binance NFT marketplace will be able to purchase the first batch of NFT cards through the Mystery Boxes. The launch of the Mystery Boxes is scheduled for September 27th 2021. 20 unique NFT cards with different levels of exclusivity will be offered in the form of Mystery Boxes at a fixed price of 20BUSD.

Each card will capture memorable moments from games. These can be footage from season games, detailed images from sports awards or images of the champions themselves. The NFTs are created based on photos and videos of all KHL teams, including Avangard, Spartak and CSKA. The cards also may include images of famous athletes as Sergey Shirokov, Vadim Shipachev, Marko Anttila, Konstantin Okulov and others. Each type of card will have a level of exclusivity: bronze, silver, gold, platinum. The higher the rarity of the card, the fewer such cards will be issued and the more expensive they will be.

"KHL.cards is a fundamentally new digital project from KHL and our partners, Block-chain.com and Binance NFT. KHL digital assets are not just cards showing memorable hockey moments that can be purchased on the marketplace, they are also a whole system that you can use to collect, sell and play with. This is now a fully-fledged product, at the further stages of which the game mechanics will be introduced. We will launch in stages. The first NFT cards will go on sale on Binance. Based on our own KHL.cards system, owners will be able to earn tokens and win valuable prizes. Next year we plan to launch on GameFi," said Vice President of the KHL Sergey Dobrokhvalov.

"We are delighted to welcome the first large-scale hockey NFT project on Binance NFT marketplace. Hockey is one of the most popular sports in the world, with an army of millions of fans," said Helen Hai, the Head of Binance NFT. "We are witnessing groundbreaking innovations emerging from the collaboration of the sports industry and the NFT marketplace with the fastest and cheapest solutions powered by Binance blockchain infrastructure and community."

It is planned to launch a marketplace for additional sales and raffles of NFT cards, as well as organizing a secondary market. On the marketplace, KHL NFT cardholders will be able to earn internal tokens on the platform through staking.

"Hockey fans and crypto communities share similarities. They are communities with a keen interest in dynamic processes and dramatic victories. We were able to bring these people together in a fundamentally new ecosystem, to introduce them to the capabilities provided by NFTs. The idea of owning a unique and inimitable digital product with the right to use it in various ways is now more relevant than ever before. This is an exclusive feature on the mass market, it is natural that people around the world will begin to learn more about it. Thanks to our platform, fans will be able to watch games from the commentator's box, give "high fives" to hockey players as they enter the rink and more," said Alina Krot, Executive Director of KHL.cards.

In addition to the launch of mystery boxes, the campaign announced the launch of a fully-fledged game project for GameFi.

