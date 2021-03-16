NFT Mania: For the 1st time, a GRAMMY®-Winner sells an NFT music album as a solo artist

Scarcity and story is what drives NFT prices. The artist from the world's smallest double landlocked microstate Liechtenstein embodies those elements unlike any other artist. Even President Obama follows him on Twitter. Al Walser is in its truest form a unicorn, and NFT collectors know they'll be buying into a rare opportunity of scarcity and historical fascination with a promising secondary market.

Even within the tiny state, sandwiched between Switzerland and Austria with a population of less than 40,000, Walser also stands out as being its very first biracial citizen son.

Star producer Diplo, when asked by the AP, says: "I love everything about him!" On Instagram, posing next to Walser, Diplo writes: "With the legend al walser"

In 2012, Al Walser was responsible for what many call the 'independent Big Bang' of what later made him the GRAMMY®'s biggest underdog. It caused ripples throughout the entire music industry. Deadmau5 about Al Walser: "Everybody cares apparently. It's like all the big news man. I hope he wins." Star producer Calvin Harris tweeted: "Good luck Al you deserve it mate."

Today, Walser is more active than ever. His production work won him a Grammy in 2020. His 2 hour Christmas TV Special, a 2021 EMMY® contender, was one of the most seen Holiday Specials released in 2020.

The album artwork is beautifully unusual, depicting Walser stepping out of a coffin. Al Walser: "This album means a lot to me, it's a direct result of what happened after that pivotal cultural moment years ago. It's no surprise it has a very raw and modern Rock'N'Roll edge all throughout." The album will also include one unreleased song.

Walser's appearance at the GRAMMY®s in an Apollo space suite became legendary. EDM DJ Kaskade shared it with his fans on social media, responding to media: "The Space Suite was a good touch!" It became one of the most publicized pictures taken at the red carpet. That original flag will also go to the highest bidder, along with the album.

Masha Vyazemsky, Head of Communications at Rarible: We're excited to be exploring the use cases for NFTs in music, and to support fantastic artists such as Al Walser among the pioneers in the space.

Auction bidding for the Al Walser NFT drop will start, March 17th on Rarible and OpenSea. with Rarible as the primary marketplace. The auction will run for 1 week.

SOURCE Cut The Bull Enterprise

Related Links

www.cutthebull.us

