NFT Marketplace NASFTY.IO Reduces NFT Gas Fees to Pennies

MONTREAL, Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today NASFTY (https://nasfty.io), the world's marketplace for adult and porn NFTs, announced the immediate availability of ERC-1155 NFTs on the Polygon network, enabling minting and purchasing NFTs on NASFTY with near-zero gas fees, using Polygon's native MATIC token.

Creators adding their NFTs to the vast collection of exclusive content on NASFTY can now choose to mint their ERC-1155 NFTs on the Polygon blockchain, enabling them to be purchased with Polygon's native MATIC tokens at near zero gas cost.

Co-founded by sex workers, NASFTY is committed to making change for good in the adult industry—and at the same time delivering the hottest NFT content anywhere. NASFTY empowers sex workers with control over their own creativity and their work products, using NFTs on public blockchains, free of the control and arbitrary whims of tube platforms and fan sites — and now with the lowest minting fees, and the lowest gas costs for purchasers, of any NFT platform.

"NASFTY is committed to changing this industry for the better. That's why we had to offer our creators, and our collectors, a way to avoid the high costs of minting and purchasing NFTs. Our ability to do this shows again the value we've created by building a full-blown standalone NFT marketplace, not a storefront or skin on some other platform like other adult NFT sites, and that we are focussed on creating real value, not pumping a scammy token," said Alix Pink, co-founder of NASFTY.

Hundreds of creators are live on the NASFTY platform, with more coming on board and new NFTs being dropped daily, at nasfty.io. Signups are open now for both creators and collectors.

