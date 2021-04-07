NFT Platform CyberWorld V0.1 Unveiled by Sino-Global and CyberMiles

ROSLYN, N.Y., April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. (NASDAQ: SINO) ("Sino-Global," the "Company" or "We") today unveiled the CyberWorld V0.1 NFT (non-fungible tokens) platform in collaboration with e-commerce public chain CyberMiles. CyberWorld is now open and providing global NFT project, event and product information using an early registration portal www.cybermiles.io/en-us/nft/nft/.

The new CyberWorld V0.1 NFT platform, which is expected to officially launch in July 2021, was developed and will be operated by Sino-Global and CyberMiles. It will initially showcase the art NFT production "We and Our Future" (WAOF) plan, a groundbreaking encrypted NFT group artwork. CyberWorld V0.1 will serve as a highly-secure, robust platform for collectors, artists, musicians and investors to create, sell and buy one of a kind, digital content represented as NFTs, providing a critical link between the virtual blockchain world and the physical world. CyberWorld will continue to innovate from NFT art creation, dissemination and consensus value capture, to NFT holding, transaction and other scenarios, as well as including areas such as Finance/Game/Meme/Collectibles.

Mr. Lei Cao, Chief Executive Officer of Sino-Global, commented, "The NFT opportunity can best be described as a frenzy that is generating massive global attention from artists -- both renowned and emerging -- investors and other creators. We see this as a game changing opportunity to lead and create significant value in this disruptive marketplace. Sino-Global has already made a series of investments in blockchain infrastructure and NFT companies as we aggressively expand our capabilities and extend our reach. Our focus and execution are allowing us to move quickly, which is critical given the speed of the NFT market evolution. We believe that we have a superior NFT platform, one that ensures digital authenticity and transparency to creators, sellers and buyers. This is clearly an exciting time for us, and we are playing to win."

About Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. (NASDAQ: SINO)

Founded in the United States in 2001, Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. has been diversifying into the fast growing cryptocurrency and NFT (non-fungible tokens) markets, while continuing to support and grow its core shipping, chartering, logistics and related services business. Headquartered in New York, Sino-Global has offices in Los Angeles, Mainland China, Australia, Canada and Hong Kong. Additional information about Sino-Global can be found on the Company's corporate website at www.sino-global.net.

About CyberMiles

CyberMiles is a high-performance innovative public blockchain system. As a member of the blockchain that actively participates in the distributed economy and technological ecology, it was the first to propose a high-performance commercial solution for the Ethereum public chain DPOS consensus. This solution has been used for reference by blockchains initiated by Binance and Huobi. As early as 2018, it began to promote and support NFT casting, circulation, and more. CyberMiles is also the first public blockchain to be used in the NFT-ization and auction of artists' works.

