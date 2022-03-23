NFT Platform MakersPlace Announces First-Ever Zlatan Ibrahimović Digital Artwork The Laws of Adrenaline: An NFT Collection

The collection features original artworks curated by the world-famous, goal scoring legend who challenged artists to create works based on his latest autobiography, Adrenaline: My Untold Stories . Eleven quotes from his autobiography inspired these eleven artists in collaboration with producers ArtsLife, Wrong Theory, and ARTN to assemble this collection.

The collection includes fine abstract art from Hexeract and a portrait of a defiant Zlatan from rapper GionnyScandal. It also features an animated artwork that starts as a pencil drawing and morphs into a fearsome layover of Zlatan's imposing figure on that of his counterpart, the lion, by Manazza. The last piece in the drop highlights the many different facial emotions of the man himself featuring the colors of his historic club, AC Milan, by the artist Tresoldi. This drop will be the first of three through late June for The Laws of Adrenaline: An NFT Collection.

The first drop in the series will consist of one limited edition animation from Hexaract, one 1:1 image for private sale from GionnyScandal, and two open editions priced for fans, one animation from Manazza and one still image from Tresoldi, all curated by Zlatan Ibrahimović. If a collector purchases one of the open editions for each of the three drops they will receive one limited edition artwork airdropped as a bonus. This drop is structured as follows:

Adrenalina (2022, animation) - Hexaract - Auction - 1:1

(2022, animation) - Hexaract - Auction - 1:1 Dear Hater (2022, still image) - GionnyScandal - Auction - 1:1

(2022, still image) - GionnyScandal - Auction - 1:1 The Strength and the Bravery (2022, animation) - Paolo Manazza / M.Arm - Limited Edition of 10

(2022, animation) - / M.Arm - Limited Edition of 10 The Strength and the Bravery (2022, still image) - Paolo Manazza / M.Arm - Open edition

(2022, still image) - / M.Arm - Open edition In.storia (2022, still image) - Ivan Tresoldi - Open edition

"Zlatan Ibrahimović is one of the most iconic and prolific athletes on the planet and we are excited to see him bring his passion and fervor to the NFT space," said Craig Palmer, CEO of MakersPlace. "We're very much looking forward to hosting the The Laws of Adrenaline series on MakersPlace, and truly enjoy being able to provide high quality artwork for art and sports enthusiasts alike by offering accessibility in purchasing NFTs from their favorite creators."

For details on the The Laws of Adrenaline: An NFT Collection drop, please visit LINK https://makersplace.com/zlatanibrahimovic/drops/laws-of-adrenaline/

About MakersPlace

MakersPlace is the premier NFT marketplace for digital art. Launched in 2018, MakersPlace utilizes blockchain technology to facilitate the sale of authentic, original digital artwork, ensuring rarity and ownership for both creators and collectors. MakersPlace has emphasized accessibility since its inception and has attracted a large mainstream audience as the first NFT marketplace to accept both cryptocurrency (ETH) and non-cryptocurrency (USD) payments, which it facilitates through crypto wallet and credit card transactions, respectively. MakersPlace helped catapult digital art and NFTs onto the global stage, with the historic sale of Beeple's Everydays: The First 5000 Days for $69.3 million in partnership with Christie's auction house in March 2021 – the record price for any digital artwork. Our mission is simple: to enable a vibrant future for digital creativity. Please visit: https://makersplace.com/

About the artists

Hexeract - Adrenalina (2022)

Hexeract is a creative director and industrial designer specialized in hard surface design and robotics. His artistic style is inspired by industrial design, concept design, sci-fi, and a surreal dimension. His work includes productions of 300, Life of Pi, Walking Dead, Diablo 3, Metal Gear Solid V, and Horizon Zero Dawn.

Ivan Tresold - In.storia (2022)

Ivan is a poet and artist born in Milan. In 2003 he began attacking the streets of Milan with poetry blows, painting and posting his poems along the streets. He has participated in more than 250 exhibitions across Europe, the United States, South America, and the Middle East. Ivan was commissioned for a public sculpture celebrating the 120th Anniversary of AC Milan.

GionnyScandal - Dear Hater (2022)

GionnyScandal is an Italian rapper and musician signed to Universal Music Italia with over 300MM combined song streams and over 300MM views on YouTube. He has released eight albums and three mixtapes with RIAA Gold and Platinum certifications. He recently began creating digital artwork using NFTs as a new way of expressing his inner world.

Paolo Manazza - The Strength and the bravery (2022)

Paolo is a Milanese artist, writer, and cultural entrepreneur. He experiments with chromatic superimpositions in a neo-informal style combining the strength of gestures with the vibrations of color. He has exhibited across Italy, Europe, the United States, South Korea and Egypt. In 2005 Paolo received the prestigious "Officer of Merit of the Italian Republic" from President Carlo Azeglio Ciampi.

About ARTSLIFE

"ArtsLife is a newspaper about culture, market, art critique and art history, and is an essential daily reference point for the world of auctions, fairs and galleries. Thanks to a team of fifteen editors, assisted by more than a hundred collaborators spread around the globe, ArtsLife informs and reviews all that concerns cultural and artistic events, in Italy and in the wider world. Initially born as a working tool for the students of the course of "Art Publishing" at the Academy of Fine Arts of Brera in Milan – coordinated for a few years by the Director and Founder, Paolo Manazza – in 2008 the ArtsLife online platform was registered as a newspaper at the Court of Milan."

About WRONG THEORY

WRONG THEORY founded by Alessandro Brunello and born from the collaboration between artistic, curatorial and managerial expertise is the curatorial and productive reference for Crypto and Contemporary Art in the physical world and in the Metaverse. By making sensibility and decentralized languages usable, Wrong Theory creates meeting and contamination opportunities between new instances and trends in the universally recognized artistic and cultural landscape. WRONG THEORY as well as supporting innovative artists and projects, is the Real Life production of the NFT space and in 2021-2022 curated space and in 2021-2022 curated the first museum exhibition of Crypto Art "2121 Crypto Art is Now" at the Museo Della Permanente di Milano with over seventy of the most important NFT artists in the world. www.wrongtheory.xy

About ARTN

Golden Arts, signed as ArtN, is the first Italian utility token dedicated to art that is proposed as a tool through which people can become members of an artistic promotion project and actively participate in the definition of a new cultural scenario. ArtN was launched in November 2021 by ArtsLife.com, the well known art and culture magazine founded and directed by Paolo Manazza and by Gianni Miller, pioneer of multimedia communication in Italy and of video streaming in the world, assisted by a technical team and by crypto finance experts. In addition to representing an investment opportunity, ArtN offers a series of services that provide advantages to holders, as well as to a wider community that includes artists, places of art and culture and local realities on which it intends to intervene developing specific projects of enhancement and promotion.

