NFT Platform Novel Partners with ShoppingGives to Enable Nonprofit Donations Attached to NFT Sales

Novel makes it easy for non-crypto-natives to mint, sell, and buy NFTs while ShoppingGives simplifies donations to a few clicks

CHICAGO, May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ShoppingGives , the social impact commerce platform that creates purposeful and profitable relationships between brands and nonprofits, today announced its partnership with Novel, the no-code platform for NFT commerce. Novel enables Shopify-based online storefronts to easily integrate NFT sales, and this partnership with ShoppingGives enables these shop owners to commit a portion of each NFT sale to a nonprofit of their or their customer's choice.

"As NFTs have skyrocketed in popularity and price, many creators have taken to donating some or all of the proceeds of their NFTs to charitable causes, helping them to stand out and create an impact with their art," said ShoppingGives CEO Ronny Sage. "As the market for NFTs expands, this trend is set to continue, and we're excited to partner with Novel to make it simple for online merchants and their customers to participate."

Novel's pioneering Shopify integration makes it easier than ever for online shoppers to purchase NFTs. Customers simply use a debit or credit card like they're used to, and Novel takes care of the crypto-backend. Similarly, when it comes to donating a portion of each NFT sale, Novel's partnership with ShoppingGives makes the process seamless and hassle-free for sellers. They simply activate ShoppingGives' plugin, determine how much of each sale to donate, and then decide, or leave it up to the customer to choose, a nonprofit to benefit. ShoppingGives handles the complex regulatory and payments backend, enabling the NFT sales to direct funds to any of over 1.8M 501(c)3 nonprofit organizations.

"The potential for NFTs to engage customers, build loyal communities, and amplify brands is just beginning to be explored," said Anna Merzi, CRO at Novel. "We're thrilled to partner with ShoppingGives to integrate giving into NFT culture as we bring it to the mainstream."

Online retailers looking to weave NFTs into their product offerings should look no further than Novel with ShoppingGives. The excitement around NFTs is taking off just as shoppers are increasingly demanding that brands make social responsibility a priority.

Any Shopify shop owner can easily launch these integrations on their site. To get started visit: https://shoppinggives.com/impact/novel/ .

About ShoppingGives

ShoppingGives, the leading social impact commerce platform, is the turn-key solution for thousands of socially conscious brands including Coach, Steve Madden, Kenneth Cole, Natori, Dr. Bronner's, TRX Training, Sakara Life, Solstice Sunglasses, Fresh Clean Tees, Blind Barber, and Enso Rings to accelerate their growth through integrated social impact. Our suite of social impact marketing technologies enables a data-driven approach to cause-marketing, empowering brands to create more authentic, higher-converting customer experiences by promoting corporate social responsibility while maintaining cause marketing regulation, enabling donations 1.8M+ 501c(3) nonprofits.

About Novel

Founded in 2021, Novel is an end-to-end Web3 solution leveraging existing e-commerce infrastructure and payment methods to bring the value of digital goods and their numerous Web3 applications to traditional online shopping experiences, starting in the Shopify ecosystem. In addition to solving the current distribution issues surrounding the creation, minting, and sale of NFTs, Novel is the first to layer no-code utility and functionality to NFTs available across the Shopify platform.

