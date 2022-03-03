NFTDropScanner.com Launches New Calendar Website Publishing NFT Release Schedules and Information on Upcoming NFT Projects

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NFTDropScanner.com is proud to announce that they have launched a new NFT calendar website which publishes information about upcoming NFT releases, including release schedules and details on upcoming NFT projects. The site provides an easy way for investors, enthusiasts, or anyone interested in keeping up with new developments in the industry, to stay updated on what's happening next in this space-defining field!

The NFT Calendar at NFTDropScanner.com. Artists can submit NFT projects for free.

In addition to the calendar feature, NFTDropScanner.com also offers a news archive, where visitors can read about all the latest NFT news and developments. The site is updated regularly with new content, so be sure to check back often for the latest information on this exciting industry.

The three founders of NFTDropScanner.com share a passion for blockchain technology and believe in its power to change the world. They are committed to bringing you all the latest news on new token projects as well as publishing high quality content for artists and creators looking to get their art seen by the masses.

We are excited to launch this new calendar website as a resource for investors and collectors interested in the upcoming NFT projects. The site can help you stay up to date on what's going on in NFTs. Artists and creators are encouraged to promote NFT projects via the submission form at the website. Submission is free and increases exposure for the project to a wider audience.

