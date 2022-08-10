NFTE Student Wins $10,000 in Rob Dyrdek's "See It, Believe It, Do It" Challenge

18-year-old CurlyCrownz owner featured on "Build with Rob" podcast

NEW YORK, Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Amylah Charles, an 18-year-old from the Los Angeles metro area and founder of CurlyCrownz , crushed July's Do-Or-Dier Visionary Foundation's (DODVF) See It, Believe It, Do It Challenge , winning $10,000 for her natural hair care company.

Also, a 2021 champion of the Network for Teaching Entrepreneurship's National Youth Entrepreneurship Challenge, Charles plans to use her winnings to secure a mass manufacturer.

The Eleanor Roosevelt High School graduate is still reeling from the See It, Believe It, Do It experience. "They told me I won first place. I was absolutely speechless! My mouth dropped open. I was praising God and thanking my NFTE mentors and family for being a part of my village and encouraging me on this journey," said Charles.

Now live, Apple Podcasts and Spotify listeners can hear from Charles and Kene Turner, NFTE Director of National Postsecondary and Alumni Programs, on prolific entrepreneur and media mogul Rob Dyrdek's Build with Rob podcast.

Dyrdek, CEO and founder of Dyrdek Machine and its nonprofit DODVF, said, "I have so much faith in Amylah's future." He acknowledges the work of NFTE as a global nonprofit that has long been "at the forefront of teaching entrepreneurship to youth. NFTE is a remarkable program. I'm so glad that we were able to get together to do this."

NFTE CEO Dr. J.D. LaRock said, "Encouraging, supporting and advising the next generation of entrepreneurs is something that we are passionate about at NFTE, and it's inspiring to see successful entrepreneurs like Rob Dyrdek looking for ways to pay it forward."

Other alumni placing in the DODVF challenge were:

2008's Brian Sessions of Baltimore , $5,000 , second place, ROC Enrichment Program ;

, , second place, ; 2008's Jevon Howell of Miami , $3,000 , third place, SHOPHOWELL ; and

, , third place, ; and 2004's Brandon Griffin of Gary, Indiana , $2,000 , fourth place, Gen Z Academy .

About NFTE

Network for Teaching Entrepreneurship is a global nonprofit organization that provides high-quality entrepreneurship education to middle and high school students from under-resourced communities, as well as programs for college students and adults. NFTE reaches 50,000+ students annually in 30 U.S. states and 20 countries. To learn about the Oct. 13 National Youth Entrepreneurship Challenge, visit NFTE.com .

Media Contacts

Denise Berkhalter, APR

NFTE National Communications Director

(212) 232-3333

Rachel Felice/Lambert

(734) 552-5979

[email protected]

SOURCE Network for Teaching Entrepreneurship