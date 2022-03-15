NFTglee Announces TradeStation Sponsorship For Miami Bitcoin Conference, Additional Events And Sponsorships Throughout 2022
Mar 15, 2022, 09:41 ET
DENVER, March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NFTglee has finalized a premier sponsor for their Bitcoin 2022 Afterparty to be held in Miami in April.
NFTglee is also announcing the formation of an events and sponsorship division within the growing firm, as in-person events have come back to both the crypto and traditional finance scene. Announcing an event sponsor like TradeStation is an entry into facilitating access to experiences for event attendees.
"TradeStation is really a valued sponsor for us. Having them accompany our event at Bitcoin 2022 in Miami is going to be a spectacle and we are incredibly excited about it. The city of Miami is uniquely positioned as a place where Bitcoin and new capital are finding increased adoption and opportunity. April is going to be a special month." - Tillman Holloway, CEO, NFTglee.
NFTglee will also be attending NFT Miami April 1 - 3.
"The city of Miami and Mayor Suarez have made a commitment to Bitcoin that we admire. Spending extended time and resources in and around the city is exciting for us." - Tillman Holloway, CEO, NFTglee.
NFTglee staff and talent will be spending half of April in Miami attending both NFT Miami and Bitcoin 2022; sharing the message of building on Bitcoin and the utility opportunities associated with NFT's.
Website: https://www.nftglee.com
For All Inquiries:
Mark Gilbert, Magellan Fin. [email protected] (317) 361-2392
