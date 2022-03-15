NFTglee Announces TradeStation Sponsorship For Miami Bitcoin Conference, Additional Events And Sponsorships Throughout 2022

"TradeStation is really a valued sponsor for us. Having them accompany our event at Bitcoin 2022 in Miami is going to be a spectacle and we are incredibly excited about it. The city of Miami is uniquely positioned as a place where Bitcoin and new capital are finding increased adoption and opportunity. April is going to be a special month." - Tillman Holloway, CEO, NFTglee.

NFTglee will also be attending NFT Miami April 1 - 3.

"The city of Miami and Mayor Suarez have made a commitment to Bitcoin that we admire. Spending extended time and resources in and around the city is exciting for us." - Tillman Holloway, CEO, NFTglee.

NFTglee staff and talent will be spending half of April in Miami attending both NFT Miami and Bitcoin 2022; sharing the message of building on Bitcoin and the utility opportunities associated with NFT's.

Website: https://www.nftglee.com

For All Inquiries:

Mark Gilbert, Magellan Fin. [email protected] (317) 361-2392

SOURCE NFTglee