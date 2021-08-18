NFTQT.com releases The NFT Whale Directory featuring 50+ NFT Whales and Top NFT Buyers

MADISON, Wis., Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- VNM USA reveals a report from NFTQT.com called The NFT Whale Directory: 50+ Top NFT Buyers & Whales . The directory compiles the biggest spenders in NFTs, making it easier to follow the NFT trends that whales are setting.

"We started The NFT Whale Directory purely out of interest. I kept seeing the same usernames buying up high priced pieces and wanted some way to track this activity. The NFT Whale Directory compiles links to their collections, notable purchases, and social media. It puts a face to the name of all the multi-million-dollar NFT sales that have made headlines," said Ryan Cowdrey, Chief Editor at NFTQT.com

The NFT Whale Directory is made for newbies that want to see who the NFT trend-setters are, NFT Artists looking for buyers, and anyone who is fascinated by the amount of money being spent on NFTs and wants to see who these people are behind the headlines.

You can view The NFT Whale Directory here .

"99% of us wouldn't be collecting NFTs if it weren't for the NFT Whales. They brought mass attention to NFTs with their big purchases. They demonstrated that there is value in a digital file. And everyday they create markets for lesser-known NFT projects. We owe gratitude to the NFT Whales and I think the directory is a start," said QuHarrison Terry, author of The NFT Handbook .

The criteria for making it into The NFT Whale Directory is either having purchased an NFT listed on the Top 100 NFT Sales of All Time or an NFT collection valued above $500,000.

If there's someone you think is a whale but not featured in the directory, then you can submit an addition to The NFT Whale Directory here: https://inevitab.ly/whales

NFTQT.com is a destination for in-depth NFT market data, NFT trend-watching, and insights into the present and future of the NFT industry. NFT QT publishes reports multiple times per week to keep you ahead of the rest when it comes to NFTs.

