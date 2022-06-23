HEBER CITY, Utah, June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SIMBA Chain , the leading provider of blockchain enterprise solutions, has announced the launch of its new non-fungible token (NFT) marketplace SIMBA Market. The platform, which will feature collections from a variety of well-known names in sports and entertainment from the outset, will offer curated brands the opportunity to showcase their NFTs in their own digital space.

Kemper Snowboards NFTs Accessible to All with Launch of Fiat-Focused SIMBA Market

SIMBA Market officially launches on June 23, 2022, featuring digital collectibles by globally recognized snowboard manufacturer Kemper Snowboards . Next, the platform will release work by the International Hockey Federation (FIH) to coincide with their Women's World Cup taking place July 1-17 in Spain and Netherlands. In addition to visual properties, both collections released via SIMBA Market will also offer certain utilities, such as physical products, exclusive access to events, product discounts, and more.

"We wanted to create an experience for our customers and fans beyond the winter months - combining the digital and physical realms. We chose SIMBA Market because we wanted our community to be able to buy our NFTs as easily as they would any of our products" explains Jib Hunt, CEO of Kemper Snowboards.

Providing a simple user interface, SIMBA Market offers brands the ability to create completely unique experiences for their fans by leveraging blockchain technology. SIMBA Market is built on Polygon to ensure low NFT minting and transaction fees, as well as a low carbon footprint, whilst still offering access to Ethereum platforms with the Polygon-Ethereum bridge.

In contrast to other NFT marketplaces that target veteran Web3 and cryptocurrency investors, SIMBA Market provides a Web2-oriented user experience that can be used by anyone regardless of their blockchain and cryptocurrency background. When using SIMBA Market, consumers can conveniently purchase digital collectibles using credit or debit cards, just like with any other item online.

"We built SIMBA Market to enable brands from all industries, from sports to music and entertainment, to carbon credits, to introduce their communities to Web3 without the need for any crypto understanding. This is in line with our mission to bring web3 to the world" says Bryan Ritchie, CEO of SIMBA Chain.

To further differentiate itself from most contemporary NFT marketplaces and increase its appeal to mainstream audiences, SIMBA Market's offering is fully curated. Partners and producers are selected based on their needs, audience, and other factors, with the platform's focus being entertainment, sports, and esports companies.

SIMBA Market's focus on simplicity and familiarity enables traditional brands to cater to their existing communities, rather than just offering to a limited crypto audience. The initial launch will deliver fiat purchasing and a simple and intuitive user experience for brands to easily target their existing communities, along with the savvier crypto community. In the coming months, SIMBA Market will work on implementing more exciting features, such as the ability to resell, purchase NFTs with crypto, and more.

