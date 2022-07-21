NFTs and DAOs are at the foundation of a new era of hyper disruptive innovation in the fashion industry

DAFO.club focuses on the intersection of fashion and technology. The main goal of the DAFO governance token is to facilitate and encourage collaboration between the members of the fashion industry, including high fashion brands, designers, 3D modelers, visual artists, photographers, marketers, professors, students, and C-level executives. The DAFO NFT allows all participants to interact with each other in a secure and transparent way without the need for a central authority to intervene as they will both propose and vote on initiatives they will fund with the DAO treasury.

"When people try to define virtual fashion, they wrongly replicate the same in-real-life (IRL) standards despite the current value distribution system being broken and inequitable. At DAFO, we believe that your desire to define your unique fashion identity and collective projects is based on who you truly want to be, not your job title or how many dollars you have in your pockets. We are launching on July 22nd as a tribute to Ethereum's 2014 crowdsale as Vitalik Buterin's vision of utility NFTs and DAOs will forever forge new business models such as ours." - @2864 #DAFOUNDER

DAFO.club is a new generation idea-generating incubator. It allows people to share their ideas with the community and get feedback, help, and even funding. In our ecosystem, every member is an active part of it by contributing their knowledge, skills, and project ideas. We are building a new way of generating ideas and bringing them to life. DAFO.club aims to benefit from the current digital tokenization revolution to help people create a fully functional, sustainable and open metaverse community. We will change the way fashion is created, sold, and consumed. By leveraging blockchain technology, we will make it more accessible, transparent, and equitable for both businesses and human beings. In DAFO, you can meet like-minded people who are sharing their vision and creativity, and who are always happy to offer advice, mentorship, and their opinions.

Join the #FSHNFTR revolution

The revolution has only begun. You can join us and be a part of the next big chapter of WEB3 by obtaining your unique membership/governance token during our daily auctions. The value of the DAFO token for each participant of the club will be determined by an auction, which will repeat daily, forever, i.e. 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year.

Who can buy a DAFO governance token to become a member?

Whether you are an aspiring designer, a brand CEO or just simply a human being who loves fashion, you will be warmly welcomed in the DAFO.club community. This collective will help fund projects, provide education and cooperate with businesses and other organizations to support the development of the community. Once again, it's a coopetitive model where members help each other, not another WEB3 advisory firm.

What makes DAFO.club an autonomous democracy?

DAFO.club is a community of innovators and creators, united by their passion for fashion, technology and social change. Anyone can join the DAFO.club community to submit their ideas and projects, and token holders can vote on all submitted initiatives. 1 NFT = 1 vote. Our members collaborate to imagine, build and implement innovative solutions to the world's most pressing problems. The DAFO.club community will support projects and initiatives in the fashion industry by providing financial resources, based on the Ethereum blockchain technology.

Why are some DAFOUNDERS anonymous?

We believe that we can help human beings better discover themselves by offering them the choice of enjoying full anonymity or building under their real name in order to achieve our collective mission faster. We are a community of people with different backgrounds, and it doesn't really matter where we come from. We don't ask our members about their ethnicity, social status or gender. Furthermore, we don't take into consideration the origin of a person's family or the colour of their skin. Everyone is unique, everyone has different talents/skills, and everyone's opinion matters.

