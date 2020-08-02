NG Foundation Set To Host Its 2nd Annual Back To School Giveaways In Killeen Texas.

NG Foundation's back to school giveaway program will serve 100+ children with needed items including full-size backpacks, zipper pouch, combination locks, pencil pouch, ear buds and supply boxes. The program is in its 2nd year running and serves as one of its complement to NG Foundation's work which is dedicated to use creativity as a means to increase learning and life skills for underprivileged kids and to enact change, by showing children that with tailored, engaging education, anything is possible.

The event aims to prepare students for a successful school year this year and pickup's will be by appointment only, TICKET AND MASK REQUIRED! in order to follow the best health and safety guidelines due to COVID-19. Let's conquer the back-to-school season together on Saturday, August 15th at 10:am – 12:pm or until supplies lasts! Parent or guardian are invited to obtain a free ticket from our Facebook page and call to reserve a spot. We will be servicing all schools in the Killeen/ Harker Heights area.

A massive THANK YOU to HEB for proudly sponsoring our back-to-school event, on behalf of all Members, Staff and Directors of the NG Foundation Inc., we are saying "Thanks" for your continuous support for education in Texas.

About NG Foundation Inc

NG Foundation Inc. is a non-profit organization that builds and manages schools in developing countries and provide relief where possible in the U.S.A and surrounding communities around the world. NG Foundation is a charitable organization as described in §501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code; EIN#: 83-2435382, registered in the state of Georgia.

Press Contact:

Crystal Chukwunta,

(404) 654 – 0157,

https://www.ngfoundationinc.org

SOURCE NG Foundation Inc.

