NGA 911 Awarded 9-1-1 Association of Central Oklahoma Governments ESInet and NGCS Contract

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., Dec. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NGA 911, LLC, a provider of leading-edge Next Generation 9-1-1 solutions, today announced the 9-1-1 Association of Central Oklahoma Governments (9-1-1 ACOG) selected NGA 911 to deploy a Next Generation Core Services (NGCS) and Emergency Service Internet Protocol Network (ESInet). The technology will create a more resilient 9-1-1 system to better serve 9-1-1 AGOG's 49 cities in four counties and 20 Public safety Answering Points (PSAPs).

Under this contract, NGA 911 will implement a secure cloud-based NENA i3 compliant Next Generation 9-1-1 (NG9-1-1) system that will replace legacy technology, eliminate network downtime, and meet and exceed public safety grade network requirements. When the project is complete, 9-1-1 ACOG will have a fully i3 compliant 9-1-1 network.

"Ensuring the safety of Central Oklahomans is vital to 9-1-1 ACOG's mission," says Mark W. Sweeney, AICP, ACOG Executive Director. "Partnering with NGA 911 to implement NG911 across our region will safeguard those in need and make certain they can be located and reached quickly in an emergency."

The NG9-1-1 System will enhance communication with the public to include capabilities such as Text to 9-1-1, Real-Time Text and provide more accurate call routing. The new 9-1-1 System will also provide PSAPs with one-click control adjustment of service boundaries to handle planned or unplanned events and unexpected call volumes.

"We are pleased to join 9-1-1 ACOG with their foresight to imagine better 9-1-1 and usher in a new era in public safety, where all stakeholders are empowered with modern technology, processes, collaboration, and thinking," says Don Ferguson, NGA 911 CEO. "We are proud of our solution built with the AWS cloud and excited to bring the power of the Public Safety & Disaster Response (PSDR) program to benefit Oklahomans."

The 9-1-1 ACOG mission is to deliver the highest quality 9-1-1. NGA 911 supports that mission by offering an NG9-1-1 deployment model that replaces legacy 9-1-1 systems in months rather than years. The Next Generation 9-1-1 system is expected to go live in 2021.

NGA 911

At NGA 911, we are on a mission to make communication easier on both sides of the 9-1-1 call. To accomplish that goal, we leverage the power of Amazon Web Services (AWS) to develop a cloud-based solution for the Next Generation of 9-1-1. With that comes enhanced cybersecurity, network resiliency, and more accurate call routing resulting in a more effective emergency response. Our solution includes functionality such as real-time text and location-based routing not available in the existing systems. Although PSAPs may not yet be ready for instant messaging, telematics, or medical alerts from wearable devices, our solution was developed with the future in mind and can deliver that information today.

9-1-1 ACOG

The Association of Central Oklahoma Governments (ACOG) is a voluntary association of local governments and is the primary conduit for regional collaboration and decision making in Central Oklahoma. 9-1-1 ACOG was created by legislation as an intergovernmental entity in 1988 to implement, administer and coordinate the operation of the emergency communication service in Central Oklahoma.

