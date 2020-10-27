NGA 911 Awarded California's Telecommunications Outage Reporting Contract

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NGA 911, LLC, a leading provider of Next Generation 9-1-1 solutions, was recently awarded the California Governor's Office of Emergency Services (Cal OES) Statewide Telecommunications Outage Reporting contract.

In October 2019, California Senate Bill 670 was passed by the state legislature and signed into law. Under the provisions of this new statute, telecommunications providers are required to notify Cal OES when there are outages that would limit customers' ability to dial 9-1-1 or receive emergency notifications. As a result, Cal OES can notify county sheriffs, emergency services and Public Safety Answering Points of the areas impacted by a telecommunications outage. The outages are reported by ZIP Code and NGA 911 has developed an interactive mapping solution that displays the area affected by the outage.

Don Ferguson, NGA 911 Founder and CEO, is honored to receive the Cal OES award at a critical point in time. "This is the first system of its kind, and the NGA 911 team could not be prouder to serve Cal OES in their mission to protect lives and property."

About NGA 911

At NGA 911, we are on a mission to make communication easier on both sides of the 9-1-1 call. To accomplish this goal, we partnered with Amazon Web Services to develop a cloud-based solution for the next generation of 9-1-1. With that comes enhanced cybersecurity, network resiliency, and more accurate call routing resulting in a more effective emergency response. Our solution improves capabilities with functionality such as real-time text and location-based routing not available in the existing systems. Although 9-1-1 centers may not yet be ready for instant messaging, telematics, or medical alerts from wearable devices, our solution was developed with the future in mind and can deliver that information today.

About Cal OES

The California Governor's Office of Emergency Services (Cal OES) is the Emergency Management authority for the State of California. Cal OES is responsible for overseeing and coordinating emergency preparedness, response, recovery, and homeland security activities within the state of California.

