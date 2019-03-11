NGA 911 Deploys the 9-1-1 Cloud in Louisiana

LOS ANGELES, March 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today NGA 911 LLC (NGA 911) – the foremost innovator in emergency calling technology services – launched a resilient, scalable, robust, and flexible Next Generation 9-1-1 (NG9-1-1) network that includes both an Emergency Services IP Network (ESInet) and Next Generation Core Services (NGCS) for local 9-1-1 Authorities across the State of Louisiana. Key details are available at https://la.nga911.com.

"By empowering local 9-1-1 authorities with a state-centric ESInet and NGCS, the Next Generation of 9-1-1 is a reality today in Louisiana," said Don Ferguson, CEO NGA 911 LLC. "Untangling the regulatory, procurement, and technology barriers has been critical in achieving this long awaited milestone," he added.

NGA 911 has harnessed the power of the Cloud to better protect the citizens, residents and visitors in Louisiana. With this network the world's most modern infrastructure has been deployed without any capital expense to the State of Louisiana. In fact, it's even future proof, as technology advances, upgrades are seamless and immediate.

The Louisiana ESInet is a major milestone in the 9-1-1 industry across North America. Instead of constraining Public Safety Answering Points (PSAPs) with expensive, long-term contracts that choke innovation, PSAPs can comfortably transform to a carrier-agnostic NG9-1-1 strategy.

The once daunting gauntlet between the constraints of legacy 9-1-1 and demands of NG9-1-1 is navigated by NGA 911's cost effective, revolutionary technology. Individual PSAPs no longer have to purchase 9-1-1 equipment just to plan their pathway toward NG9-1-1. Instead, they get a risk free, secure and nondisruptive path away from the selective routing technology of the 1970s. Captain Jack Varnado said, "The ability to move our Emergency Communications Centers onto a Next Generation 9-1-1 Network is a tremendous step forward for 9-1-1 in Louisiana."

About NGA 911 LLC

NGA 911 is a complete, customizable and reliable NG9-1-1 solution bringing secure, affordable 9-1-1 Cloud services to cities across North America. Our incremental deployment, patented and patent pending technologies are poised to smoothly transition legacy 9-1-1 systems to the future of emergency services, with the latest NG9-1-1 technology available.

Contact: Don Ferguson

Phone: (877) 899-8337

Email: 210729@email4pr.com

SOURCE NGA 911 LLC

Related Links

https://la.nga911.com

