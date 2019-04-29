NGA 911 Service Now Available to West Virginia 9-1-1

LOS ANGELES, April 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today NGA 911 LLC (NGA 911) – the foremost innovator in emergency calling technology services – has followed through on its commitment to the Public Service Commission of West Virginia and launched a resilient, scalable, robust, and flexible Next Generation 9-1-1 (NG9-1-1) network.

Michael Mayhorn, Boone County Emergency Management Agency said, "NGA911 will move us into the future of 911 call taking by cutting the cord with decades old technology, to state of the art IP and cloud technology. With NGA911's strong background and commitment they have already shown us, I am confident their service will reliably connect our citizens to 911 services, no matter what method or device they use."

Much has changed since the first 9-1-1 call was placed in West Virginia. Over the years, 9-1-1 service in the State has been dependent on technologies that are now becoming obsolete and unserviceable. NGA 911 is a springboard for emergency response operations in West Virginia, taking emergency calling into the future of Next Generation solutions.

9-1-1 professionals and first responders are finally in a position to receive voice calls, photos, streaming video, realtime text, and even building plans with NGA 911's Internet Protocol (IP)-based and broadband-enabled platform. This new platform will lead to faster response and more lives and property saved. And both the public and first responders will find themselves safer.

"9-1-1 is highly localized, so we continue to empower each local authority with ESInet and NGCS technology that fits their particular situation. We are pleased to contribute to replacing expensive, long-term contracts that limit innovation within the 9-1-1 community, with advanced technologies that emergency services officials need and that the public deserves," said Don Ferguson, CEO NGA 911 LLC.

Next is Now with NGA 911! Key details are available at https://wv.nga911.com.

About NGA 911 LLC

NGA 911 is a complete, customizable and reliable NG9-1-1 solution bringing secure, affordable 9-1-1 Cloud services to cities across North America. Our incremental deployment, patented and patent pending technologies are poised to smoothly transition legacy 9-1-1 systems to the future of emergency services, with the latest NG9-1-1 technology available.

Contact: Don Ferguson

Phone: (877) 899-8337

Email: 213630@email4pr.com

SOURCE NGA 911

Related Links

https://wv.nga911.com

