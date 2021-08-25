NGA Appoints Charles Crews as New President and CEO

"We are delighted to welcome Charles to lead the organization at this important time for the U.S. energy industry," said James M. Sweeney, president of Liberty Utilities-East Region and 2021 Chairman of NGA. "His experience in natural gas utility operations and his vision for the industry in this time of energy transition position him well to meet the challenges and opportunities ahead."

Mr. Crews said: "We are at a pivotal point in our nation's transition to a clean and affordable energy future and I very much look forward to working with the natural gas industry and the broader stakeholder community in the Northeast to meet the energy, economic and environmental goals of today and the coming years. Natural gas is an important part of the region's energy mix, providing reliable, affordable and safe service to millions of customers. I am honored to lead this organization and we are committed to being responsible and constructive partners in addressing the energy and environmental needs of our society and economy."

Mr. Crews has over twenty-five years of experience in natural gas utility operations, including serving as Vice President, Gas Operations with Consumers Energy in Michigan. Since 2019 he has led an energy advisory firm, FPH Consulting Services.

He holds a bachelor's degree in industrial and systems engineering from Ohio University, and an MBA from Capital University.

In the announcement, Mr. Sweeney expressed the Board's deep appreciation to Tom Kiley for leading the organization so ably for over three decades. He noted that Mr. Kiley will serve in an advisory position to the Board until Kiley's planned retirement date of December 31, 2021.

NGA is a regional trade association that represents natural gas distribution companies, transmission companies, liquefied and compressed natural gas suppliers, and manufacturers and vendors to the industry. These companies provide natural gas to over 13 million customers in nine states (Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island and Vermont).

SOURCE Northeast Gas Association

Related Links

http://www.northeastgas.org

