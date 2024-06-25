NGAGE PROPERTIES GROUP EARNS SBE, MBE, AND DBE CERTIFICATIONS FROM MARYLAND DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION (MDOT)

NGage Properties Group is among a select few African American Women owned and founded construction companies in the Washington, D.C. area to achieve this certification

WASHINGTON, June 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NGage Properties Group – CHEVY CHASE, MARYLAND, a leading luxury design and build company based in the Washington, DC metropolitan area, is proud to announce its recent achievement of SBE (Small Business Enterprise), MBE (Minority Business Enterprise), and DBE (Disadvantaged Business Enterprise) Certifications from MDOT (Maryland Department of Transportation). These certifications furthermore validate NGage Properties Group's unwavering commitment to excellence, integrity and diversity in the construction industry.

NGage Properties Group, Founder and CEO Nicole Butler

For more than 10 years, NGage Properties Group (NPG) has been providing end-to-end architectural, interior design, construction, and project management services for high-end residential clients. With over 100 homes built, remodeled, and/or sold, NPG has established a strong reputation for delivering stunning and functional builds for its clients.

Founder and CEO, Nicole Butler, states that earning these three certifications from the State of Maryland further validates NPG's commitment to meticulous craftsmanship, comprehensive client services, and innovation in the construction, interior design, and real estate sales industries. These certifications are a significant milestone for NPG, symbolizing the culmination of rigorous evaluations of work quality, ownership authenticity, contractor legitimacy, and trust with its clients.

As a woman-owned construction company in a predominantly male-dominated industry, NPG has overcome numerous challenges to achieve these certifications, demonstrating its strategic focus on growth, end-to-end client services, and stunning, functional builds. The SBE, MBE, and DBE certifications pave the way to new opportunities, including collaboration with government agencies and large construction companies.

This year, NPG proudly marks a decade of excellence in luxury design and build. As it expands into the commercial and government sectors, its commitment to innovation and quality positions us to drive sustained growth. We are poised to play a pivotal role in enhancing economic vitality and fostering inclusivity across the industry and beyond in the DMV.

The SBE, MBE, and DBE certifications also showcase NPG's commitment to diversity and inclusivity in the construction industry. With a team of over 55 architects, engineers, interior designers, and tradespersons, NPG has built a strong team that brings their clients' ambitious designs to life. From custom homes and whole home renovation projects to boutique hotels, spas, and private practices; NPG is scaling its business as it enters the commercial and government design and construction sector.

"We are excited about the new opportunities these certifications bring and look forward to continuing to deliver exceptional service to our clients and partners," says Butler. "Our company merges architecture, interior design, and construction into a seamless process to give our clients a curated experience that reduces confusion and delays.

Securing SBE, MBE and DBE certification further solidifies our status as a trusted partner capable of building and managing projects of greater scale and complexity."

About the NGAGE PROPERTIES GROUP:

NGage Properties Group is a luxury, full-service design + build firm with locations in Washington, DC and Chevy Chase, Maryland. Since 2013 NPG has provided end-to-end architectural, interior design, construction, and project management services. With a 55+ person team of architects, engineers, interior designers, and tradespersons, NPG brings their clients' ambitious design visions to life. From custom homes and whole home renovation projects to commercial construction projects including boutique hotels, spas, private practices and government facilities; NPG is scaling its business and energetically enters the commercial and government design and construction sector.

About MBE, SBE, DBE Certifications:

The SBE (Small Business Enterprise), MBE (Minority Business Enterprise), and DBE (Disadvantaged Business Enterprise) Certifications, awarded by the Maryland Department of Transportation (DOT), recognizes businesses meeting specific criteria related to minority ownership, control, and management. It aims to promote diversity and inclusion within the construction industry by providing opportunities for minority-owned businesses to compete for government contracts and other commercial construction projects.

SOURCE NGage Properties Group