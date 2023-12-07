NGAUS: Myths Continue to Delay Creation of a Space National Guard

WASHINGTON, Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Retired Brig. Gen. J. Roy Robinson, the NGAUS president, issued the following statement on the House and Senate Conference Report on the fiscal 2024 National Defense Authorization Act.

"Once again, those entrusted to reconcile the differences between the House and the Senate on the National Defense Authorization Act have decided against creating a Space National Guard.

"Instead, they opted for a study on the feasibility of transferring the Air National Guard's space assets to the Space Force.

"We who believe a Space National Guard is in the best interest of the nation have no fear of any objective study of the best course of action for the space capabilities currently orphaned in the Air National Guard.

"In fact, most of the analysis is already complete.

"First, transferring the roughly 1,000 Air National Guard space units in eight states and territories to a single component Space Force is not feasible. Unit commanders have surveyed their personnel and the majority want to stay in the National Guard.

"Without a Space National Guard, the issue would then be replacing some of the military's most experienced space professionals who currently provide 30% of the space operations squadrons and 60% of the electromagnetic warfare capabilities.

"The National Guard Bureau has already calculated the replacement cost: $1 billion. And it would take between eight and 10 years to bring the new units up to the capabilities of what the nation would lose. The nation cannot afford to wait that long.

"NGB has also determined the expense of creating a Space National Guard: about $250,000. That's the cost of changing flags, signs and uniform name tapes. No new equipment. No new facilities. No new personnel. No new bureaucracy.

"Those who say otherwise are spreading myths and misinformation.

"Any objective study will find the most feasible course of action for the Space Force is to create a Space National Guard."

NGAUS: The association was created in 1878 to provide united Guard representation in Washington. In their first productive meeting after Reconstruction, militia officers from the North and South formed the association with the goal of obtaining better equipment and training by educating Congress on militia requirements. Today, 145 years later with more than 45,000 members nationwide, NGAUS has the same mission.

SOURCE National Guard Association of the U.S.