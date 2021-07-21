NGAUS to Congress: Time is Now to Repay the Guard

WASHINGTON, July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Retired Maj. Gen. Michael McGuire, the NGAUS chairman, and retired Brig. Gen. J. Roy Robinson, the NGAUS president, issued the following statement on the lack of action by Congress to replenish the $521 million the National Guard spent on the Capitol response mission earlier this year.

"In January of this year, more than 26,000 National Guard soldiers and airmen put jobs and families aside and rushed to Washington to protect the U.S. Capitol and those inside who do the people's work.

"Guard leaders nationwide rapidly deployed the troops believing a grateful Congress would replenish the dollars spent on this unplanned mission, which it has the authority to do, so that required training and other activities could continue as planned later in the fiscal year. "

"Guard soldiers and airmen successfully completed their mission; unfortunately, lawmakers have not completed theirs.

"If Congress does not act by Aug. 1 to replenish the needed $521 million, the Guard in all 50 states, Guam, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands and the District of Columbia will have to cancel weekend drills and other training, furlough some employees and halt maintenance on vehicles, aircraft and other equipment due to a lack of funds.

"As a result, the Guard will become hard pressed to be the force America counts on to be always ready, always there. No less important, tens of thousands of Guard soldiers and airmen will miss paychecks they count on to make ends meet.

"Congress has 11 days to act. Lawmakers should put aside their differences and send the president a supplemental funding bill that makes the Guard financially whole.

"If they are unable, they must take up the Pentagon's offer to shift funds in its budget to cover the Guard for the rest of the fiscal year. This 'reprogramming,' too, requires congressional action. But it may be the easier course of action.

"Either way, the Guard would continue to be the force America needs and an important trust between the nation and its men and women in uniform would remain intact."

SOURCE National Guard Association of the U.S.

