NGB Corp. Recalls NxtGen Botanicals Maeng Da Kratom Because of Possible Salmonella Contamination

WEST JORDAN, Utah, April 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- NGB Corp. of West Jordan, Utah, is voluntarily recalling NxtGen Botanicals Maeng Da Kratom labeled bottles of encapsulated product because it has the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy persons infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. In rare circumstances, infection with Salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections (i.e., infected aneurysms), endocarditis and arthritis.

NGB Corp.

The possibly affected products bear the lot #171409 and are packaged in plastic sealed bottles sold in 500-milligram capsules. Distribution of an estimated 1,108 units were sold directly to 22 retailers in Utah, two in Massachusetts and one in each of Arizona, Georgia, Minnesota and California. The lot number can be found on the bottom of each bottle.

One illness has been reported to date to the Food and Drug Administration.

The recall was initiated after NGB Corp. was notified of positive Salmonella test results by the Food and Drug Administration. NGB Corp. has identified the supplier and source of contaminated product and has ceased the production and distribution of the product.

Consumers who may be in possession of potentially contaminated products are advised not to consume products labeled NxtGen Botanicals Maeng Da Kratom. All products associated with this recall should be returned to NGB Corp. for a full refund. Customers can return product to the place of purchase for a full refund and retail stores will receive a full refund from NGB Corp. within 14 business days.

NGB Corp. is working in cooperation with the Food and Drug Administration and will destroy all recalled product upon return.

Customers with questions about this issue should contact NGB Corp. anytime by e-mail at nxtgenbotanicals@gmail.com or via phone at (323) 813-5428 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. MST.

