NGC expands its gift card development team, opens new technology office in Holland, Michigan

The enhanced technology team will work on NGC's gift card and prepaid product roadmap, supporting solutions ranging from digital gift card API integrations, gift card mall platforms, prepaid and gift card payment experiences at a merchant's point of sale, individual fulfillment capabilities for loyalty and reward programs, merchant gift card eCommerce and fulfillment support, digital gift card fundraising solutions, eProcurement gift card punchout catalogues, and more.

"Adding phenomenal talent to our growing development team positions NGC to continue its vision of revolutionizing the branded currency marketplace by providing the most innovative, secure, and streamlined branded currency technology solutions to our clients and merchant partners," said Darron Schall, NGC's Chief Technology Officer.

NGC serves the B2C and B2B gift card marketplace by sourcing, delivering, and managing over 500 physical and digital retail brands across North America for the health care, financial, insurance, loyalty, and consumer reward industries. NGC serves thousands of clients using prepaid cards in programs rewarding tens of millions of U.S. and Canadian consumers.

When the company acquired Benefit Mobile in November 2018, it added an array of innovative tech service solutions, such as gifting and self-use features, 'shop & earn' integrations for loyalty programs, mobile wallet integration, and gift card malls.

About NGC: NGC provides secure, innovative gift card technology solutions and world-class service to connect brands with the corporate & consumer marketplaces. NGC is headquartered in Crystal Lake, Illinois and is a portfolio company of LaSalle Capital. To learn more about NGC, visit http://www.ngc-group.com or call +1.888.472.8747

