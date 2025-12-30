NGD Infection Prevention Deploys NGD200 System to the Largest Medical Center in the Middle East

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Dec. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- NGD Infection Prevention, a global provider of real-time genomic transmission detection for hospitals, has deployed an integrated transmission detection system to Sheba Medical Center in Ramat Gan, Israel. Sheba, the largest medical center in the Middle East and ranked among the top 10 hospitals in the world, will be the first hospital in Israel to implement NGD's sequencing-based system to detect and prevent outbreaks as they start.

Deployment to the Top-Ranked Medical Center in the Middle East

NGD Infection Prevention System

"Sheba is a leading evaluator and early adopter of the most effective technologies, and we have been working with them for some time as we planned this installation," said NGD Director of Strategic Partnerships. "They recognize the unique power of bacterial sequencing to identify transmission as it happens, and know that our complete solution provides the low cost and simplicity of use that makes it practical for a high-volume facility such as Sheba Medical Center."

"Israel, and the entire Middle East, has to deal with drug-resistant bacterial infections, making it critical to identify transmission as soon as it occurs to guide intervention and prevent spread," noted NGD CEO Paul A. Rhodes, Ph.D. "Their Infection Prevention team is as motivated and vigilant as any we have seen, but without sequencing they lack the technology to see transmission in real-time. When we sequenced samples for them during a retrospective demonstration of NGD's technology, they quickly saw the whole transmission picture, and concluded that implementing our sequencing and bioinformatic systems could empower them to successfully detect and prevent transmission, improving patient outcomes. Sheba is the first medical center in Israel to which we have deployed NGD's technology, but with the acute need in the region, they are not the last."

"We knew our technology would be needed in Israel," added Dr. Rhodes, "and recognized that Sheba and other leading medical centers in Israel are rapid evaluators of new technologies and would quickly assess the positive impact that sequencing infection could have on detection of transmission if delivered at the cost, speed of result, and simplicity of use required for practical deployment."

NGD Infection Prevention's system combines low-cost, fully automated sequencing sample preparation with automated bioinformatic analysis and actionable reporting into a single end-to-end system. The NGD200 system performs automated sequencing sample preparation while the EpiAssist user interface delivers daily transmission reports, including automated root-cause analysis to support timely intervention by Infection Prevention teams. This automation enables use in hospitals (where overnight bacterial sequencing is currently not commonplace) as well as the low cost/sample required for broad adoption. The result is a very high return on investment from shortening average length-of-stay, reduction of treatment costs, and above all protecting patients from the spread of drug-resistant infection.

About NGD Infection Prevention

NGD Infection Prevention provides a fully automated, end-to-end whole-genome sequencing platform and bioinformatics pipeline, enabling hospitals to detect and prevent transmission in real-time. The NGD200 system processes 48 bacterial samples with minimal low-skill hands-on time, while NGD EpiAssist automates bioinformatics as well as root cause determination, delivering actionable reports overnight at the low per-sample cost needed for broad adoption. The company has a laboratory in Cambridge MA, a business office in Boston, and a subsidiary in Israel.

SOURCE Next Gen Diagnostics