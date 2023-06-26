NGD joins Veterinary MedTech leader Movora

Movora has integrated New Generation Devices (NGD), an orthopedic implants company headquartered in Naples, Florida, United States, to further enhance the Movora family of brands. 

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla., June 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In August, 2022, Movora acquired New Generation Devices (NGD). Founded in 2001, NGD offers a selected range of veterinary orthopedic implants to veterinary clinics across the United States with focus on implants for ruptured cruciate ligaments (TPLO) and fracture plates. Today, NGD continues to be an innovator in veterinary MedTech, placing animal welfare at the heart of what they do.

In 2023, Movora is fully integrating NGD operations into Movora facilities. Effective June 26, 2023, the full NGD product line will be available for sale from Movora via the Movora US or Movora Canada webstores.

"With NGD at the forefront of veterinary MedTech for over twenty years, the fit with Movora is strong," says Colleen Flesher, Co-CEO of Movora. "We know that their pioneering spirit and focus on customers blend seamlessly with our culture."

NGD enhances Movora's family of brands with solutions for repair and management of impaired joints. Beyond their solutions for the canine elbow, hip, and knee, NGD's portfolio also includes biocompatible polymer technologies that support healing and tissue regeneration under the brands Citrate-BP™ and CollaVET®.

About Movora
Movora is a global provider of orthopedic implants sold to veterinarians, veterinary surgeons, and universities. Through its brands, BioMedtrix, IMEX, KYON, Veterinary Orthopedic Implants, and others, Movora offers one of the broadest product portfolios within companion animal orthopedics, ranging from fracture plates to complete hip replacement systems. Movora also believes in supporting veterinary professionals throughout their careers and offers one of the most comprehensive calendars of Continuing Education courses in the industry, teaching DVMs and Veterinary Surgeons new techniques and procedures. Movora has regional headquarters in Florida, USA; Ontario, Canada; Zurich, Switzerland; and Tokyo, Japan. Learn more by visiting www.movora.com.

SOURCE Movora

