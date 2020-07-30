ngena announces partnership with neutrality.one to provide next-generation networking services

This partnership will provide network overlay and security technology, where neutrality.one will deploy ngena's Software Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) as a Service based on Cisco Viptela & Meraki. The service will also provide full orchestration, analytics and performance management for medium-to-large enterprise customers in AMEA. The partnership will allow neutrality.one to upgrade customers from existing MPLS services to the latest SD-WAN technology, which is also more agile and cost-efficient.

According to the Dell'Oro Group, the worldwide sales of SD-WAN technologies are forecasted to grow at double-digit rates over each of the next five years to surpass $3.2 billion in 2024, The research firm expects the market for SD-WAN technologies to increase by 168% between 2020 and 2024. The partnership between ngena and neutrality.one supports the long-term growth of the SD-WAN market and enables more enterprise customers in Asia, the Middle East and Africa to benefit from cost-efficient and agile networking.

"We are thrilled to be working with ngena for our global SDWAN services. The combination of best-in-class technologies, global reach, fully automated, and digitized experience provides customers with a truly smart, simple, and secure way to connect. We are passionate about delivering our customers' connectivity needs and together with ngena we remain fully committed to driving digital adoption and transformation," said Jerzy Szlosarek CEO of neutrality.one

Additionally, this strategic alliance will allow both companies to offer leading industry technology and accelerate market adoption for enabling the digitization and virtualization of services. As cloud adoption continues to proliferate amongst enterprises, a new networking model needs to be put in place. The goal is to move away from a hardware-centric fixed connectivity to a software-driven, flexible and automated model.

The impact of working from home has created additional demand for these networking services, and this collaboration will also extend support to clients during these times of unprecedented business disruption with [email protected] special services.

Together, ngena and neutrality.one are committed to supporting their clients throughout this new era of digital transformation by offering them the peace of mind and confidence that is needed throughout this journey.

"We live in a world that is dependent on complex, global supply chains which are becoming increasingly automated and interconnected. Together, ngena and neutrality.one will offer the optimum solution to simplify how the modern digital enterprise connects, enabling next-generation networking services designed for a cloud-native and digital world," stated Bart de Graaff, CEO at ngena.

About ngena

ngena provides enterprises with consistent data connectivity services, integrating the networks of its partner ecosystem into a single global Software-Defined Network (SDN). Built on Cisco technology, ngena uses state-of-the-art cloud and virtualization technologies of Cisco-Viptela and Meraki and offers end-to-end managed Software-Defined Wide Area Networks as a Service. The combination of these technologies with the alliance's operating model gives customers access to secure, stable, scalable and easy-to-use global corporate networks, and provides high-quality local customer care. The alliance is grown to include several leading partners enabling multi-vendor interoperability, network abstraction and centralized operation. With a marked focus in openness and adaptability it enables customers on their digital journey to the cloud, providing all the necessary building blocks to fully customize the technology to their business needs.

Read more at www.ngena.net

About neutrality.one

neutrality.one is a global cloud networking company offering enterprises and service providers connectivity to internet, cloud and datacenter infrastructure in 180+ countries. The neutrality.one team came together recognizing that cloud is fundamentally changing the way in which people collaborate, communicate and connect and this change needs a fresh approach to delivering networks with the best quality customer experience neutrality.one utilizes the latest software defined technologies to provide end to end agile & secure networking services. Our core offerings are datacenter interconnection, software defined wide area networking, layer 2/3 connectivity and managed security services

Our Mission is to serve our customer communication needs with a focus on trust, service, quality and innovation.

Our Vision is making our customer business's successful by providing excellence in digital communication services and building shareholder value in the process.

Read more at: https://neutrality.one/

SOURCE ngena