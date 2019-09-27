NGL Collective Announce Sponsors For 10th Anniversary Hispanicize Event

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- NGL Collective today announced the first round of official sponsors of the 10th Anniversary Hispanicize. The event will connect leading brands through creative programs and campaigns for the Latinx community, across platforms as well as through several on-site experiential activations. The 10th Anniversary Hispanicize will be held at the iconic 73-story InterContinental Los Angeles Downtown, October 17-19, 2019 during Hispanic Heritage Month.

"We're grateful to our sponsors for their incredible support of NGL Collective this year and who have demonstrated their commitment to the Latinx marketplace by supporting Hispanicize in its 10th year. By applying resources to create unique and memorable experiences, our partners understand the importance of connecting to the Latinx community in a unique way." said Joe Bernard, CRO, NGL Collective.

The 10th Anniversary Hispanicize sponsors include: Pepsi, HBO Latino, McDonald's, Ad Council, Google, Maggi, CÎROC Ultra Premium Vodka, Colgate Optic White, Cantu – PDC Brands, Designated Player, Nickelodeon, Pluto TV, Tadin Herb & Tea, Unilever, Universal Music Latin, Voto Latino and Walmart.

Sponsors will participate via creative activations, private influencer experiences, robust panel conversations, food demonstrations by celebrity chefs, cooking classes, Latinx marketplace, award recognition programs, musical performances, VIP parties, an art exhibition and an overall celebratory time to learn and be inspired.

For more information about the 10th Anniversary Hispanicize, visit www.HispanicizeEvent.com.

About 10th Anniversary Hispanicize:

This year's10th Anniversary of Hispanicize is set to take place at the iconic 73-story InterContinental Los Angeles Downtown, October 17– 19, 2019 celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month. This year's re-envisioned Hispanicize will highlight the history and successes of the past nine years, while introducing new and exciting elements, led by NGL who are pioneers in the Latinx media, marketing and entertainment space. Remaining true to its roots, the event celebrates Latinx culture while serving as a forum for launching social media trends, mentoring entrepreneurs and digital influencers, providing a learning platform for Latinx students, empowering Latinas, as well as honoring those who are doing amazing work in their respective fields. Hispanicize award programs and surprise performances will serve as the event's centerpieces that will also feature a tightly programmed agenda of panels and keynotes spanning topics such as: Social Media, TV & Film, Music, Tech & Gaming, Media & Marketing, Diversity & Inclusion, Entrepreneurship, and select custom-curated sponsored panels.

Media Contact:

hispanicize@lippingroup.com

SOURCE NGL Collective

Related Links

http://www.HispanicizeEvent.com

