NGLCC and Grubhub Reunite to Support LGBTQ+-Owned and Allied Restaurants

National LGBT Chamber of Commerce

21 Jun, 2023, 09:48 ET

NEW YORK, June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The National LGBT Chamber of Commerce (NGLCC) and Grubhub are pleased to announce their continued partnership in the Community Impact Grant Program, made possible by the Grubhub Community Fund. The program provides vital assistance to LGBTQ+-owned and allied restaurants, cafes, bars serving food, and other eating establishments nationwide. These grants, ranging from $5,000 to $15,000, will provide a much-needed financial lifeline to businesses in the LGBTQ+ community.

"This collaborative effort between the NGLCC and Grubhub highlights our commitment to fostering diversity, equity, and empowerment within the LGBTQ+ business community. By joining forces again, we aim to uplift and support local LGBTQ+-owned and allied establishments," said NGLCC co-founder and president Justin Nelson.

"Grubhub is proud to partner with NGLCC on the Community Impact Grant Program, which recognizes and supports LGBTQ+-owned and allied businesses across the country," said Dave Tovar, Grubhub's senior vice president of communications & government relations. "This grant program, supported by the Grubhub Community Fund, helps alleviate some of the financial strain restaurants have experienced over the last several years – allowing them to market and grow their business and invest in new technologies."

The Community Impact Grant Program builds on the success of previous collaborations between the NGLCC and Grubhub. The program enables LGBTQ+-owned and allied restaurants and eating establishments to continue their operations, maintain employment, make enhancements, and serve their communities. These grants are a testament to the unwavering dedication of both organizations in promoting economic growth and resilience within the LGBTQ+ business sector.

As part of this initiative, NGLCC and Grubhub will present the Community Impact Grant Program funds at the upcoming Pride In Times Square event in New York City on June 23, 2023 at 2pm ET. This celebration, in partnership with Playbill and the Times Square Alliance, promises to be a remarkable addition to New York City's Pride Weekend, taking place June 23 and  24, 2023. A full schedule of events can be found here

This collaboration exemplifies the shared values of the NGLCC and the Grubhub in fostering economic empowerment and advancing equality for the LGBTQ+ community. By supporting LGBTQ+-owned and allied establishments, this initiative will contribute to the vibrant and diverse culinary landscape across the country.

About the NGLCC:
The National LGBT Chamber of Commerce (NGLCC) is the business voice of the LGBTQ+ community and the largest global advocacy organization dedicated to expanding economic opportunities and advancements for LGBTQ+-owned businesses. NGLCC is the certifying body for LGBTQ+-owned businesses nationwide and advocates for LGBTQ+ rights and inclusion in the workplace.

About Grubhub:
Grubhub is part of Just Eat Takeaway.com (LSE: JET, AMS: TKWY), a leading global online food delivery marketplace. Dedicated to connecting diners with the food they love from their favorite local restaurants, Grubhub elevates food ordering through innovative restaurant technology, easy-to-use platforms and an improved delivery experience. Grubhub features more than 365,000 restaurant partners in over 4,000 U.S. cities.

Press Contact:
Lacey Weil
Digital Media & Communications Advisor
[email protected]

SOURCE National LGBT Chamber of Commerce

