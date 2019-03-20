NGM Bio Appoints Hsiao D. Lieu, M.D. as SVP, Chief Medical Officer and Alex DePaoli, M.D. to New Role of SVP, Chief Translational Officer

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., March 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company focused on harnessing powerful biology underlying major diseases to develop transformative therapeutics for patients, today announced the appointment of Hsiao D. Lieu, M.D. as Senior Vice President, Chief Medical Officer. Dr. Lieu most recently served as Vice President of Early Clinical Development at Genentech, where he was responsible for early phase drug development for all non-oncology indications, including ophthalmology, metabolic, neurology and inflammation. He brings 15 years of drug development experience and will oversee the clinical development of NGM's pipeline, which includes NGM282 that is in Phase 2 studies for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). Alex DePaoli, M.D., who had served as NGM's founding Chief Medical Officer, will transition to the role of Senior Vice President, Chief Translational Officer. In this new role, Dr. DePaoli will focus on guiding NGM's robust discovery portfolio into clinical development. Both Drs. Lieu and DePaoli will be members of NGM's executive team, reporting to Chief Executive Officer David Woodhouse, Ph.D.

"We are thrilled to welcome Hsiao to the NGM team. As we progress NGM282 into Phase 2b studies in NASH in addition to several additional clinical programs, we look forward to leveraging Hsiao's extensive experience leading early and late-stage clinical development across multiple therapeutic areas relevant to NGM," said Dr. Woodhouse. "Alex's expertise in identifying early signals of human translatability has been essential to NGM's success to date and a crucial skill we need to prosecute development of our early portfolio. Advancing our broad development pipeline while progressing a robust discovery portfolio are parallel priorities for NGM. With Hsiao and Alex leading these dual tracks simultaneously and collaboratively, we are well positioned to further our continued aspiration to operate one of biopharma's most productive R&D engines."

"I am excited to join NGM at this important time, given the company's impressive scientific foundation and significant potential to help tackle some of today's most critical unmet medical needs," said Dr. Lieu. "NGM has unlocked novel insights about powerful human biology and, in a relatively short amount of time, has transformed these findings into a deep pipeline of novel, first-in-class medicines for multiple therapeutic areas and diseases. I look forward to working closely with Alex and the rest of the team as we continue to translate NGM's ongoing scientific accomplishments into potential breakthrough therapies for patients."

Prior to joining Genentech, Dr. Lieu held roles of increasing responsibility at Eli Lilly, most recently serving as Global Brand Development Leader, Autoimmune, responsible for both global medical and commercial leadership of Taltz® (ixekizumab), an IL-17 inhibitor for psoriasis and arthritic indications. Dr. Lieu's other roles at Lilly included Head of Global Clinical Pharmacology (Diabetes) and Managing Director of Chorus, a division of Lilly Research Laboratories specializing in drug development from candidate selection to clinical proof of concept. As the general manager of Chorus, Dr. Lieu was responsible for a portfolio of large and small molecules spanning metabolic diseases and diabetes, oncology, cardiovascular diseases, autoimmune and pain. He also previously served as Senior Medical Director, U.S. Medical Affairs and Head of Cardiovascular and Autoimmune Platforms at Lilly. Prior to his tenure at Lilly, Dr. Lieu served in leadership roles at several companies, including CEO and Co-Founder of RetinoRx, LLC; Executive Vice President and Chief Medical Officer, Clinical Development at Nile Therapeutics; and Clinical Therapeutic Head responsible for elinogrel development at Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Dr. Lieu was also an adjunct Associate Clinical Professor of Medicine at the University of California, San Francisco (UCSF).

Dr. Lieu earned his Bachelor of Arts Degree from New York University and his M.D. from the Albert Einstein College of Medicine. He completed a residency in internal medicine at the Columbia Presbyterian Hospital of Columbia University, a clinical cardiology fellowship at UCSF and a postdoctoral fellowship as a physician scientist at the J. David Gladstone Research Institutes at UCSF.

About NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc.

NGM is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel therapeutics based on scientific understanding of key biological pathways underlying cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic and ophthalmic diseases. The company leverages its biology-centric drug discovery approach to uncover novel mechanisms of action and generate proprietary insights that enable it to move rapidly into proof-of-concept studies and deliver potential first-in-class medicines to patients. NGM aspires to operate one of the most productive research and development engines in the biopharmaceutical industry, with multiple programs in clinical development. Visit http://www.ngmbio.com for more information.

