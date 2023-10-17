NGO Energy Vision Recognizes Outstanding Clean Energy Projects with Leadership Awards

NEW YORK, Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Three outstanding U.S. renewable energy projects that reduce greenhouse gas emissions by converting organic wastes into clean energy have been recognized with leadership awards from the NGO Energy Vision: BioTown Biogas, Dickinson College Farm and EMG International's project for the beverage manufacturer American Fruits & Flavors.

BioTown Biogas (BTB), a partnership with Green Rock Energy Partners, expanded BioTown Ag's anaerobic digester facility on its Reynolds, Indiana farm into one of the largest on-farm digester operations in the world.

"Green Rock Energy Partners brought their unique skillset, finding new ways to re-purpose agricultural waste at scale," said Chad Hoerr, BTB's General Manager. The expanded operation produces an estimated 42 million kilowatt-hours plus over 3 million diesel-equivalent gallons of renewable natural gas (RNG) fuel annually.

"That's enough to supply energy for approximately 4,500 to 5,000 households," said Green Rock's managing partner Martin Mitchell. "We view BTB as an exemplary model we aim to replicate and expand upon."

Dickinson College Farm is building a small-scale anaerobic digester as a replicable model for other small farms. It processes waste from a neighboring farm's dairy cows, food waste from the College's dining hall and local businesses, and spent grain from a local brewery. This avoids methane emissions, eliminates farm runoff, and generates renewable electricity to power the farm and sell back to the grid.

"Dairy and food waste are low-hanging fruit for climate change mitigation," said Matt Steiman, Dickinson College Farm's Energy Projects Manager. "The technology we are piloting represents an important leap towards expanding renewable energy generation and greenhouse gas reduction on farms in the mid-Atlantic."

EMG International installed its PurEffluent® system at American Fruits & Flavors beverage factory in San Fernando, California, owned by Monster Energy, to treat its high-strength wastewater.

"The system will remove over 1.8 million pounds of organic matter from the wastewater stream and prevent it from being discharged into the local sewer," said Manaf Farhan, EMG International's Founder and CEO. This reduces strain on municipal wastewater treatment and lowers sewer surcharges, while the recovered organic matter generates biogas for renewable energy.

"In the past our process wastewater was treated for pH control and discharged to city sewers," said AFF President Bill Haddad. "I learned about EMG's Waste Water Treatment System and we decided to incorporate it into our design. We are also considering this technology for our Ireland facility."

"Thousands of facilities could use this technology," said Energy Vision President Matt Tomich. "There are currently 2400 anaerobic digesters in the U.S., but there is room for many more"

"Anaerobic digestion can process the world's organic waste," said Energy Vision founder and Senior Advisor Joanna Underwood. "Globally, most anthropogenic methane comes from agriculture and waste – about twice the methane fossil fuels emit -- and methane is one of the most potent greenhouse gases. Once the anaerobic digester infrastructure is in place, we get free, carbon-negative fuel and fertilizer. These facilities will be crucial worldwide."

