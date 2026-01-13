NGP VAN Announces Major Investment in APIs and Data Products with Creation of Dedicated Engineering Team

WASHINGTON, Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NGP VAN, the leading technology provider for Democratic and progressive campaigns and organizations, today announced the creation of its first-ever API and Data Products Team, alongside a seven-figure investment to modernize and expand the NGP VAN's APIs. This new team will focus exclusively on strengthening the infrastructure that powers integrations across the progressive technology ecosystem.

This team - comprised entirely of union roles – will be dedicated to expanding API capabilities and delivering new data products in direct response to feedback from customers and integration partners, who increasingly rely on NGP VAN's APIs as foundational scaffolding for building powerful tools and workflows.

"Our customers and partners have been clear: NGP VAN's APIs are mission critical to modern organizing," said Chelsea Peterson Thompson, General Manager of NGP VAN. "This investment reflects our responsibility to the ecosystem: focused teams, faster shipping, and an API engineered to scale with the future of campaigns and advocacy."

These new investments underscore the organization's expanding role not only in supporting campaigns, parties, PACs, and progressive organizations directly, but also the wide range of third-party tools they rely on, including mobile messaging, digital advertising, analytics, and insights platforms.

The new API and Data Products Team also builds directly on NGP VAN's Partner Program, by investing in dedicated API development, NGP VAN aims to deepen collaboration with partners and deliver world-class, reliable integrations that help Democratic and progressive campaigns move faster and smarter.

The announcement follows investments made in 2024 to expand API rate limits for all customers and vendors, enabling faster data synchronization while maintaining platform integrity.

Most recently, NGP VAN shipped several API enhancements to its Membership endpoints, including the ability to:

Expose Membership Type via the Bulk Import method

Support Member Type and Affiliates Custom Fields through Bulk Import

Rename Custom Field values via a PUT method

Expose the Apply Contributions mapping type

These updates reflect the company's ongoing commitment to making its APIs more flexible, powerful, and responsive to real-world cases.

NGP VAN will be hiring three software engineers to form the core of the API and Data Products Team. As with all NGP VAN roles, those with experience building and scaling APIs are encouraged to apply at ngpvan.com/careers/. This team will be supported by continued investment in third-party platform modernization partners, as well as NGP VAN's broader engineering organization, which has recently completed several API-focused initiatives. NGP VAN is a unionized employer.

About NGP VAN

NGP VAN is the winningest technology platform in the history of democratic and progressive causes, working tirelessly to innovate and advance the technology our clients rely on to bolster our democracy. We help power the trailblazers, campaigners, and advocates fighting up and down the ticket for equality, racial justice, reproductive freedom, democracy, climate reform, and more— including the national Democratic committees and progressive organizations, thousands of Democratic campaigns, hundreds of labor unions, advocacy organizations, progressive and non-partisan PACs, and other organizations.

Press Contact:

Simone Hassan-Bey

NGP VAN

[email protected]

