NGP VAN Revolutionizes Political Fundraising with New Payments Capabilities

The industry-leading feature will boost campaign fundraising efficiency and donor engagement for Democratic and Progressive Campaigns

WASHINGTON, June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NGP VAN, the leading technology provider to democratic and progressive political campaigns, announced today its groundbreaking payment processing platform, NGP VAN Payments. This innovative solution redefines political fundraising by maximizing donor value throughout the entire campaign cycle.

With nearly every major Democratic campaign in America powered by our software, NGP VAN Payments embeds across donor prospecting, engagement, transaction processing, and financial management to maximize Net Donor Value throughout the full campaign cycle. This approach ensures that Democratic and progressive campaigns keep more of every dollar raised, ultimately fueling critical campaign investments such as get-out-the-vote programs and persuasion advertising.

Key features of NGP VAN Payments include:

The lowest fees . Today, credit card companies and payment processors who provide no direct value to Democrats take a sizeable cut of the fundraising you work hard for. NGP VAN Payments fees are lower, meaning more money will be available to fund critical campaign activities.



. Today, credit card companies and payment processors who provide no direct value to Democrats take a sizeable cut of the fundraising you work hard for. NGP VAN Payments fees are lower, meaning more money will be available to fund critical campaign activities. Automated follow-ups : Campaigns leave millions of dollars on the table by failing to identify and follow up with digital donors who can afford to give substantially more. NGP VAN's Donor Target Scores and automation augment campaign finance teams' ability to find high-propensity and high-capacity donors and trigger follow-up asks to increase donor value.



: Campaigns leave millions of dollars on the table by failing to identify and follow up with digital donors who can afford to give substantially more. NGP VAN's Donor Target Scores and automation augment campaign finance teams' ability to find high-propensity and high-capacity donors and trigger follow-up asks to increase donor value. Frictionless donor experience : NGP VAN is making the biggest investment in its history to improve donor experience across its portals. In recent A/B testing NGP VAN forms showed industry-leading performance. NGP VAN Payments is powered by Stripe, allowing campaigns to benefit from their world-class optimizations and network used to process over $ 1 trillion in the last year.



: NGP VAN is making the biggest investment in its history to improve donor experience across its portals. In recent A/B testing NGP VAN forms showed industry-leading performance. NGP VAN Payments is powered by Stripe, allowing campaigns to benefit from their world-class optimizations and network used to process over in the last year. Easy setup and integration : NGP VAN Payments can be set up directly in NGP in minutes, where they're immediately connected to your fundraising, engagement, and compliance tools. This means less time and money spent on back-office activities and more time engaging donors.





: NGP VAN Payments can be set up directly in NGP in minutes, where they're immediately connected to your fundraising, engagement, and compliance tools. This means less time and money spent on back-office activities and more time engaging donors. Simply put, our forms perform as well or better than the competition.

"NGP VAN Payments is a leap forward for the democratic and progressive ecosystem. By lowering credit card processing rates, prioritizing donor value, and leveraging cutting-edge data analytics, we're empowering organizations and campaigns up and down the ballot to raise more money over the lifespan of their operations," said NGP VAN's General Manager, Chelsea Peterson Thompson.

NGP VAN Payments builds upon the company's extensive track record of success. With a 17-year history of partnership with leading Democratic and progressive campaigns, raising $10.6 billion through its fundraising and compliance platform in 2022 alone.

For more information about NGP VAN Payments and how it can revolutionize your campaign fundraising efforts, visit ngpvan.com .

About NGP VAN

NGP VAN is the winningest technology platform in the history of democratic and progressive causes, working tirelessly to innovate and advance the technology our clients rely on to bolster our democracy. We help power the trailblazers, campaigners, and advocates fighting up and down the ticket for equality, racial justice, reproductive freedom, democracy, climate reform, and more— including the national Democratic committees and progressive organizations, thousands of Democratic campaigns, hundreds of labor unions, advocacy organizations, progressive and non-partisan PACs, and other organizations.

Press Contact:

Joanna Rosholm

NGP VAN

[email protected]

SOURCE NGP VAN